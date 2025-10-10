GNU/Linux Leftovers

The bones of this extension have already been merged into mesa over the past couple months. I opened a MR to enable zink support this morning since I have already merged the implementation.

Currently, I’m planning to wait until either just before the branch point next week or until RadeonSI merges its support to merge the zink MR. This is out of respect: Qiang Yu did a huge lift for everyone here, and ideally AMD’s driver should be the first to be able to advertise that extension to reflect that. But the branchpoint is coming up in a week, and SGC will be going into hibernation at the end of the month until 2026, so this offer does have an expiration date.