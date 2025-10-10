news
GNU/Linux Leftovers
Graphics Stack
Mike Blumenkrantz: Mesh Shaders In The Current Year
The bones of this extension have already been merged into mesa over the past couple months. I opened a MR to enable zink support this morning since I have already merged the implementation.
Currently, I’m planning to wait until either just before the branch point next week or until RadeonSI merges its support to merge the zink MR. This is out of respect: Qiang Yu did a huge lift for everyone here, and ideally AMD’s driver should be the first to be able to advertise that extension to reflect that. But the branchpoint is coming up in a week, and SGC will be going into hibernation at the end of the month until 2026, so this offer does have an expiration date.
Distributions and Operating Systems
-
PC World ☛ How to save your older PC when Windows 10 hits end of life
My recommendation if you come from Windows and have never used Linux is to start with Linux Mint. It has a graphical interface that is fairly close to Windows and is designed to work well right after installation without having to tinker with settings. If you don’t like it, you can always try something else.
Linuxiac ☛ TrueNAS Connect Debuts With a Modern Web Dashboard for NAS Management
iXsystems has introduced TrueNAS Connect, a new browser-based control panel designed to centralize and simplify the management of TrueNAS systems. The service extends the existing TrueNAS experience by bringing monitoring, alerting, and configuration tools together in one place — all accessible from any web browser.
Jutty.dev ☛ Half an year on Alpine: just musl aside
For roughly six months now, I’ve been running Alpine on my laptop as a daily driver.
Before that, I was running Void. I like how blazing fast Void is to start up and shut down, has an excellent package management system and its init system, runit, is beautifully integrated. Alpine also fits this description.
SUSE/OpenSUSE
-
Mindtrek 2025
The yearly Mindtrek 2025 was arranged again at Tampere, Finland, with some nice changes to the format. The full program was divided into three tracks – in addition to the former busines and public sector tracks, there was also a track for developers! I spend most of the time in the new Developers track thanks to interesting talks.
Debian Family
-
John Goerzen ☛ John Goerzen: I’m Not Very Popular, Thankfully. That Makes The Internet Fun Again
“Like and subscribe!”
“Help us get our next thousand (or million) followers!”
I was using GNU/Linux before it was popular. Back in the day where you had to write Modelines for your XF86Config file — and do it properly, or else you might ruin your monitor. Back when there wasn’t a word processor (thankfully; that forced me to learn LaTeX, which I used to write my papers in college).
Neowin ☛ LMDE 7 release could be imminent as ISO undergoes final checks
The stable version of GNU/Linux Mint Debian Edition 7 (LMDE 7) is near release. The ISO is currently undergoing last minute checks before release.
Thorsten Alteholz ☛ Thorsten Alteholz: My Debian Activities in September 2025
Debian LTS
This was my hundred-thirty-fifth month that I did some work for the Debian LTS initiative, started by Raphael Hertzog at Freexian. During my allocated time I uploaded or worked on: [...]
Canonical/Ubuntu Family
-
Erich Eickmeyer: Why I Won’t Be Attending or Speaking at Ubuntu Summit 25.10
Ubuntu Summit’s decision to go exclusively online, with the exception of those speaking at the Summit in London, UK, is anti-collaborative and turns its back on the very people who make Ubuntu what it is: its community of volunteers and developers.
As many know, I have been the lead of Ubuntu Studio for more than 7 years. I’m the longest-tenured Ubuntu Studio lead. I owe much of the foundation that was built to my predecessors: Luke Yelavich (founder), Scott Lavender, Kaj Ailomaa, and Set Halstrom. It is a true labor of love for me, and is the foundation for much of what I do.
I have worked myself through the ranks of Ubuntu, becoming a small-time packager for a small set of Ubuntu packages, then the Ubuntu Studio packageset, moving up to MOTU (Master of the Universe). I also served on the Ubuntu Community Council and am a current Discourse moderator.
Community and the love of people is a huge motivation for me. Granted, for those first four years, I hadn’t ever met the people I was collaborating with to make Ubuntu Studio what it is.
