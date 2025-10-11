GNU/Linux and Development Leftovers

Linux is becoming more and more popular around the world. Part of the reason for that is the end of Windows 10. At the same time, Linux has come a long way since its early days of only targeting developers, admins, or computer science majors.

This evolution has made it possible to never touch the command line (which is something that I firmly believe is possible).

For those who doubt the veracity of my claim, let me introduce you (and those new to Linux) to GUI apps that take the place of command-line tools.

All of these apps are free to install and use.