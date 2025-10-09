news
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, Fountain Pen, and More
-
Raspberry Pi ☛ Creating community at our 2025 Sri Lanka Global Clubs Partner meetup
Last month, our Global Clubs Partners came together in Sri Lanka for our annual meetup, celebrating collaboration and community.
-
Wouter Groeneveld ☛ I Made My Own Fountain Pen!
The idea of following a woodworking workshop or a pen creation workshop stuck on the back of my mind but never quite managed to materialize. In May 2024, when I visited the Dutch Pen Show, a few artisans that presented their home-made pens there also offered workshops but lived more than 500 km away in the northern part of Germany, being out of reach for a quick “let’s go there and do that” excursion.
-
Raspberry Pi ☛ Sustainable solutions with Raspberry Pi: Local, zero-waste manufacturing and precious metal recovery
Since the beginning, we have manufactured our single-board computers at the Sony UK Technology Centre (Sony UK TEC) in Pencoed, South Wales. This local partnership gives us deeper insight into the entire manufacturing process, ensuring that our high standards for quality and ethics are upheld. It’s a choice that supports British jobs and industries — and it’s also a fundamentally sustainable one. By keeping production onshore, we can largely avoid the complex and energy-intensive global shipping processes that characterise much of the electronics manufacturing industry, significantly reducing our carbon footprint.