Terasic has introduced the Atum Nios V Starter Kit, a feature-rich evaluation platform designed to accelerate development with Altera’s Nios V processor. The kit is aimed at embedded engineers, system developers, and educators looking for a practical way to explore RISC-V–based designs on the Agilex 3 FPGA platform.

The R1 Neo from Muzi Works is a compact, water-resistant Meshtastic device designed for long-range communication and GPS-based location tracking. Developed and assembled in Atlanta, it is the company’s first model built on a custom PCB featuring a dedicated I/O controller and integrated power management.

The new Steam Client update prevents a crash on Linux systems that occurred when DualSense controllers are connected and idle, improves the High Contrast view of the game list search and the app filter panel, and adds support for dual gyros when using Nintendo Switch Joycons in combined mode.

news

40 Years of Freedom

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Oct 05, 2025



Today marks a milestone in the history of computing and the rights of all software users: the 40th anniversary of the Free Software Foundation (FSF). This 40th anniversary is a celebration of a global movement to promote computer user freedom.

This article traces the history of the essential software freedoms, from the initial spark to the four freedoms the FSF defends today.

Today, software is ubiquitous. It runs in the phone in your pocket, the car you drive, the television you watch, and even in life-sustaining medical devices. In a world so deeply intertwined with software, the question of who is in control of it becomes deeply fundamental.

The central argument has always been that proprietary software is fundamentally a social and ethical problem. It creates an unjust power dynamic, where the developer controls the user by keeping the software's inner workings secret and restricting what users can do with it. You, the user, must be the one who decides what the software in your life is doing.

To understand why free software is necessary, let's travel back to the late 1970s and early 1980s. The world of computing was changing. The early, collaborative "hacker" culture, where programmers freely shared their programs, was disappearing - in its place: proprietary software. People were legally prohibited from sharing. The spirit of community and cooperation was being replaced by control.

Read on