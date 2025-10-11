news
Security Leftovers
-
LWN ☛ Security updates for Friday
Security updates have been issued by Debian (redis and valkey), Fedora (docker-buildkit, ibus-bamboo, pgadmin4, webkitgtk, and wordpress), Mageia (kernel-linus, kmod-virtualbox & kmod-xtables-addons, and microcode), Oracle (compat-libtiff3 and udisks2), Red Hat (rsync), Slackware (python3), SUSE (chromium, cJSON, digger-cli, glow, go1.24, go1.25, go1.25-openssl, grafana, libexslt0, libruby3_4-3_4, pgadmin4, python311-python-socketio, and squid), and Ubuntu (dpdk, libhtp, vim, and webkit2gtk).
-
OpenSSF (Linux Foundation) ☛ OpenSSF Scorecard Audit is Complete!
This blog was originally published on the OSTIF website on October 9, 2025 by Helen Wooste The Open Source Technology Improvement Fund is proud to share the results of our security audit...
-
Security Week ☛ ZDI Drops 13 Unpatched Ivanti Endpoint Manager Vulnerabilities
The unpatched vulnerabilities allow attackers to execute arbitrary code remotely and escalate their privileges.
-
Security Week ☛ Juniper Networks Patches Critical Junos Space Vulnerabilities
Patches were rolled out for more than 200 vulnerabilities in Junos Space and Junos Space Security Director, including nine critical-severity flaws.
-
Security Week ☛ Cisco, Fortinet, Palo Alto Networks Devices Targeted in Coordinated Campaign
GreyNoise has discovered that attacks exploiting Cisco, Fortinet, and Palo Alto Networks vulnerabilities are launched from the same infrastructure.
-
Scoop News Group ☛ Russian spyware ClayRat is spreading, evolving quickly, according to Zimperium
The spyware poses as popular apps like TikTok, and may break free of Russian borders at some point, the researchers say.
-
Security Week ☛ RondoDox Botnet Takes ‘Exploit Shotgun’ Approach
The botnet packs over 50 exploits targeting unpatched routers, DVRs, NVRs, CCTV systems, servers, and other network devices.