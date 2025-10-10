news
Open Hardware/Modding: Arduino, Raspberry Pi, SparkFun, and More
CNX Software ☛ upyOS modular MicroPython-based OS for microcontrollers works with ESP32, RP2040, etc…
upyOS is a modular, lightweight MicroPython-based operating system (OS) that provides a Unix-like experience on low-resource microcontrollers such as Espressif Systems ESP32/ESP32-C3/ESP32-S3, Raspberry Pi RP2040, and others. Inspired by smolOS, upyOS offers remote development tools, OTA updates, and a built-in web server. Its modular architecture separates system functions into reusable components, instead of large, monolithic programs.
Hackaday ☛ The Entire Process Of Building An Open Source Analog ASIC
Our hacker [Pat Deegan] of Psychogenic Technologies shows us the entire process of designing an analog ASIC. An ASIC is of course an Application-Specific Integrated Circuit, which is basically just custom hardware. That’s right, “just” custom hardware.
Arduino ☛ SoilTile turns earth into an oversized touchpad
This works in a manner similar to conventional pressure-sensing mats, with cathodes and anodes separated by a compressible medium. In this case, that medium is soil. The top “cover” can be anything from real grass turf to a comfy toe-pleasing shag rug. The prototype SoilTile has four cathodes to create a 2×2 grid of pressure sensors and several tiles can be positioned adjacent to each other to produce larger arrays.
An Arduino Mega 2560 board monitors the cathodes through analog pins and their reported voltages correspond to pressure. When weight increases on a cathode, it compresses the underlying soil and gets closer to the anode. That lowers resistance and increases voltage. It isn’t precise or accurate, but it is good enough for a wide range of applications.
Linux Gizmos ☛ DL40N Fanless 1.3L Mini PC with Intel Twin Lake Processors
Built on Intel’s Twin Lake platform, the DL40N adopts an efficient-core (E-core) architecture fabricated on the Intel 7 process. These processors integrate up to eight threads with enhanced CPU and GPU frequencies.
Linux Gizmos ☛ Virtium Embedded Artists Expands SoM Lineup with Renesas RZ/G3E Platform
Virtium Embedded Artists has introduced the RZ/G3E SoM, a system-on-module based on the Renesas RZ/G3E processor for industrial and medical human-machine interface applications.
Tom's Hardware ☛ RISC-V set to announce 25% market penetration — open-standard ISA is ahead of schedule, securing fast-growing silicon footprint
RISC-V International will announce that silicon on the ISA has reached 25% market penetration later this month. This outpaces projections set just last year by other research groups like Omdia.
Education
Raspberry Pi ☛ The Official Raspberry Pi Handbook 2026 is here!
As the air gets colder and the nights grow longer, that can only mean one thing: it’s time for a new version of The Official Raspberry Pi Handbook! The brand-new 2026 edition is out now, just in time to slip into a lucky someone’s Christmas stocking.
Raspberry Pi ☛ Young creators build a bright future at Coolest Projects India 2025
With over 250 participants, young creators showcased 118 projects, demonstrating the thriving digital making community across India.
Standards/Consortia
-
SparkFun Electronics ☛ Exciting News: Teensy is Now FCC, ISED, CE, and UKCA Compliant
We are thrilled to share an important milestone with our community: Teensy is now fully compliant with FCC (Federal Communications Commission), ISED (Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada), CE (Conformité Européenne) certifications, and UKCA (UK Conformity Assessed). This achievement marks a major step forward in our ongoing commitment to providing high-quality, safe, and accessible technology and to further supporting the Teensy product line. We are looking forward to seeing how this opens new doors for our community - from projects to prototyping to launching commercial products, you can now confidently incorporate Teensy knowing it meets the highest regulatory standards.
