Open Hardware/Modding: Arduino, Raspberry Pi, SparkFun, and More

This works in a manner similar to conventional pressure-sensing mats, with cathodes and anodes separated by a compressible medium. In this case, that medium is soil. The top “cover” can be anything from real grass turf to a comfy toe-pleasing shag rug. The prototype SoilTile has four cathodes to create a 2×2 grid of pressure sensors and several tiles can be positioned adjacent to each other to produce larger arrays.

An Arduino Mega 2560 board monitors the cathodes through analog pins and their reported voltages correspond to pressure. When weight increases on a cathode, it compresses the underlying soil and gets closer to the anode. That lowers resistance and increases voltage. It isn’t precise or accurate, but it is good enough for a wide range of applications.