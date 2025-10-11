news
Valnet on Distributions and Operating Systems: NAS, ChromeOS and Android
XDA ☛ 5 operating systems you should try on your NAS
Selecting the ideal components for your file-sharing and data archival workloads is pretty important when you’re planning to build a NAS. However, the file system, caching tools, and software-based backup provisions are just as important as the underlying hardware. Luckily, the NAS ecosystem has several cool distributions designed to help you make the most of your storage server, ranging from FOSS operating systems to their premium, licensed counterparts.
Over the course of my home lab journey, I’ve tinkered with a handful of NAS-centric operating systems. Although each OS has its own perks and quirks, some of them are definitely worth checking out once you’ve put together your storage server.
Mobile Systems/Mobile Applications
HowTo Geek ☛ What Does the ChromeOS and Android Merger Mean for You?
Google has announced that ChromeOS and Android will become one unified operating system at some point in the future. That's no small goal, and it's going to have a knock-on effect for both hardware and software.
The big question is, as a ChromeOS user, what does this mean for you at the end of the day? While no one can say for sure, there are some implications here that range from obvious to likely.
Google’s Two Worlds Are Finally Colliding
In June 2024, a post on the Chromium Blog announced that "ChromeOS will soon be developed on large portions of the Android stack to bring Google AI, innovations, and features faster to users."
This effectively merges much of the development of both operating systems, which in theory should benefit both Google's development efforts and those of third-party software developers.
