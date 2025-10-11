Valnet on Distributions and Operating Systems: NAS, ChromeOS and Android

Selecting the ideal components for your file-sharing and data archival workloads is pretty important when you’re planning to build a NAS. However, the file system, caching tools, and software-based backup provisions are just as important as the underlying hardware. Luckily, the NAS ecosystem has several cool distributions designed to help you make the most of your storage server, ranging from FOSS operating systems to their premium, licensed counterparts.

Over the course of my home lab journey, I’ve tinkered with a handful of NAS-centric operating systems. Although each OS has its own perks and quirks, some of them are definitely worth checking out once you’ve put together your storage server.