The Diminishing Power of the "Consumer"

Highlights of Wireshark 4.6 include a new “Plots” dialog that provides scatter plots with support for multiple plots, markers, and automatic scrolling, support for compressing live captures while writing, and support for writing absolute time fields in ISO 8601 format in UTC with -T json.

Dubbed Questing Quokka, Ubuntu 25.10 is powered by the latest and greatest Linux 6.17 kernel series for top-notch hardware support and ships with the latest GNOME 49 desktop environment, defaulting to a Wayland-only session for the Ubuntu Desktop flavor, meaning there’s no other session to choose from the login screen.

Coming five weeks after LibreOffice 25.8.1, the LibreOffice 25.8.2 update is here to address various bugs, crashes, and other annoyances reported by users in an attempt to improve the overall stability and reliability of this popular open-source, free, and cross-platform office suite.

PipeWire 1.4.9 is a small bugfix release that addresses a regression in node unprepared, which would leave nodes running, improves ALSA recovery when “3 periods” is not supported, and removes RestrictNamespaces from the systemd files to allow libcamera to load sandboxed IPA modules.

Coming a month after KDE Gear 25.08.1, the KDE Gear 25.08.2 release adds support for sending thumbnails when uploading videos to NeoChat, support for uppercase keysyms for the portal input to KDE Connect, and support for x-scheme-handler/feed in mimetype to Akregator.

Congratulations to Canonical and Ubuntu Community for the release of Ubuntu 25.10 Questing Quokka yesterday Thursday, 9 October 2025! This is the third interim release between last LTS, 24.04 Noble Numbat (NN), and next LTS, designated 26.04 Resolute Raccoon (RR). We presented here a compilation of all download links including the Official Flavors, mirrors, and torrents. Let's celebrate together, and download and run our computer, laptop and server with Ubuntu.

Virtium Embedded Artists has introduced the RZ/G3E SoM, a system-on-module based on the Renesas RZ/G3E processor for industrial and medical human-machine interface applications.

Built on Intel’s Twin Lake platform, the DL40N adopts an efficient-core (E-core) architecture fabricated on the Intel 7 process. These processors integrate up to eight threads with enhanced CPU and GPU frequencies.

Orange Pi has introduced the Orange Pi 6 Plus, a single-board computer intended for high-performance and AI-oriented computing tasks. It uses the CIX CD8180/CD8160 SoC with a 12-core 64-bit CPU and an NPU rated at up to 45 TOPS.

The Diminishing Power of the "Consumer"

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Oct 11, 2025,

updated Oct 11, 2025



This past Thursday we spent about 7 hours in Town, mostly drinking and walking through shops. One thing we noticed was, instead of salespeople they have silly gimmicks that don't even work. Like a machine that claims to assess foot size but is instead asking for personal details like an E-mail address and at the end delivers nothing at all, for purely technical reasons (malfunction). Those are data-collecting gadgets disguised as sales assistants.

Worse yet, there are places that no longer accept cash payments. Sometimes you ask several times (several people) and get contradictory answers, sometimes the answers are the same, i.e. consistent.

It feels like the old days of window shopping or shopping or physically walking into stores isn't the same; many shops are mostly empty, sometimes completely empty, and some tills aren't attended by anybody.

In a world like this, how valued is the customer? █