Games: Godot Engine and Status of CachyOS

Almost the end of the year! Here’s another reason to look at the ProtonDB data since there’s still a significant amount of movement. Before we move to numbers, I don’t want to bore you with the usual disclaimer, but the following needs to be said nonetheless: - This may not be representative of all types of GNU/Linux users. I’m sure this is not what your proprietary trap AWS engineer uses on EC2. - This may not be completely representative of all GNU/Linux gamers either. But I’d wage this is actually a good predictor where the market is going to shift. We saw first that Manjaro was getting the boot here first, before going under pretty much everywhere.