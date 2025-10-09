Ubuntu Touch and Mobile as a Risk to Freedom

It would be something of an understatement to say that Alphabet, Google’s holding company, is big and successful. Some Wall Street analysts are even predicting it could become the world’s most valuable corporation. Of course, even for business giants, enough is never enough. They always want more: more money, more power. As part of that tendency, Google seems to have decided that F-Droid, the free and open source app store for the Android platform, is a threat to the official Google Play Store that needs to be neutralized. At least that is likely to be the effect of Google’s announcement that it will require all Android developers to register and be verified before their apps can be allowed to run on certified Android devices. A post on the F-Droid blog explains what the problem is: [...]