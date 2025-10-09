news
Ubuntu Touch and Mobile as a Risk to Freedom
The New Leaf Journal ☛ Reviewing iMoon For Ubuntu Touch
Ubuntu Touch is a free and open source Linux operating system targeted at phones and it is maintained by UBports (see the official Ubuntu Touch website). It is officially supported on a relatively small number of devices, most of which run Android (thanks to Halium).
The Record ☛ Russia blocks mobile internet for foreign SIM cards, citing drone threats
The new rule imposes a mandatory 24-hour mobile internet blackout for anyone entering Russia with a foreign SIM card. Mobile operators in neighboring Belarus and Kazakhstan have warned travelers that roaming services, including mobile internet and SMS, will be unavailable for the first 24 hours after connecting to a Russian network.
The restriction resets whenever a user crosses a regional border or switches to a different network, meaning connectivity may remain unstable while traveling within Russia, according to the local internet monitoring group Na Svyazi.
Techdirt ☛ Google’s Requirement For All Android Developers To Register And Be Verified Threatens To Close Down Open Source App Store F-Droid
It would be something of an understatement to say that Alphabet, Google’s holding company, is big and successful. Some Wall Street analysts are even predicting it could become the world’s most valuable corporation. Of course, even for business giants, enough is never enough. They always want more: more money, more power. As part of that tendency, Google seems to have decided that F-Droid, the free and open source app store for the Android platform, is a threat to the official Google Play Store that needs to be neutralized. At least that is likely to be the effect of Google’s announcement that it will require all Android developers to register and be verified before their apps can be allowed to run on certified Android devices. A post on the F-Droid blog explains what the problem is: [...]