original
Tux Machines Will Find Out Who Funded the Frivolous Lawsuit Against It and Seek Costs
Yesterday: Tux Machines Will Pursue Compensation From Brett Wilson LLP, Just Like Others Do
Related:
- Admission That a Third Party (or Parties) Funds the SLAPPs Against Techrights
- Who's the Mystery Financier of SLAPP Against Techrights and Is That a Millionaire/Billionaire?
- Brett Wilson LLP Unwilling to Disclose or Explain How 'Hulk Hogan of UEFI' Pays for His SLAPPs Against Us (He Cannot Afford These), So We Are Escalating
- The Mind of the 'Hulk Hogan of UEFI'
There are some very nervous people down there in London and in the United States right now. Having spent over half a million dollars attacking us, they realise they might be held accountable for all the horrible things they did.
Holding them accountable means pursuing all those involved, including:
- The mystery financier (see above); the serial defamer and serial harasser [1, 2] has already admitted there's one or several
- The two claimants, who are Americans
- Their SFC pot, which they claim to exist (they probably bluff the whole thing; they've produced no concrete evidence, ever)
- Of course the law firm, which would likely claim to be broke or shielded from liability
- The Director (directly and personally involved in all cases against us, including one where he represents a serial strangler of women)
The law is a two-edged sword. If one abuses the law, then one can be held accountable. █