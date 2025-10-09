That’s the key finding from Chainguard‘s 2026 Engineering Reality Report, released today, which surveyed 1,200 software engineers and tech leaders across the US and Europe. The numbers are stark: Engineers spend just 16% of their week writing code and building new features, despite 93% saying that’s the most rewarding part of their jobs.

What do they do with the rest of their time? Code maintenance, technical debt and wrestling with fragmented tools.