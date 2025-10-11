news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Oct 11, 2025



Quoting: GNOME Foundation Update, 2025-10-10 – Form and Function —

The GNOME Foundation’s members are a vitally important part of the organisation, and this week we changed our membership requirements to make them more inclusive. This change required legal input, and was one of the reasons that I had a call with a lawyer last week. With that done we have been able to drop the requirement that members provide a legally registered name: as long as the name you provide is used elsewhere and we have a valid email address, that should be enough.

I’d like to thank community members for their patience while we dealt with this matter. I’d also like to thank Andrea Veri for helping with the change, as well as all the work he’s done over the years on the GNOME Foundation Membership Committee. He’s a hugely important part of the Foundation and has been tireless over many years helping to keep our membership running smoothly. Thank you Andrea!