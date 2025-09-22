news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Sep 22, 2025

updated Oct 11, 2025



Quoting: Kdenlive 25.08.1 Released with Stability Fixes and UI Improvements

Kdenlive 25.08.1 has been released as the first maintenance update in the 25.08 series, part of the wider KDE Gear 25.08 application bundle.

Among the fixes, users will notice improvements in rendering, where problems with multi-audio file output and two-pass encoding have been resolved.

Additionally, playlist clips now reload properly when modified, and project handling is steadier due to fixes for crashes on opening, clip deletion, and failed sequence creation.

The update also tackles a series of annoying UI glitches, including issues with icons, fonts in the effect stack, and curve editors not using the full width of the panel.