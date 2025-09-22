news
Kdenlive 25.08.1 Released with Stability Fixes and UI Improvements
Kdenlive 25.08.1 has been released as the first maintenance update in the 25.08 series, part of the wider KDE Gear 25.08 application bundle.
Among the fixes, users will notice improvements in rendering, where problems with multi-audio file output and two-pass encoding have been resolved.
Additionally, playlist clips now reload properly when modified, and project handling is steadier due to fixes for crashes on opening, clip deletion, and failed sequence creation.
The update also tackles a series of annoying UI glitches, including issues with icons, fonts in the effect stack, and curve editors not using the full width of the panel.
Kdenlive 25.08.1 released - Kdenlive
First maintenance release of the 28.08 series is out continuing the focus on stability and polish with many fixes for crashes and regressions as well as user interface and usability improvements.
Some packaging issues caused a small delay for this release announcement, sorry for the inconvenience. Thanks to all the people who help make Kdenlive more stable by reporting bugs, providing patches or sending constructive feedback.
Kdenlive 25.08.2 Released with Stability Fixes and Polished Effects
Kdenlive 25.08.2 has been released as the second maintenance update in the 25.08 series, part of the wider KDE Gear 25.08.2 application bundle.
According to the changelog, the release fixes crashes related to filter jobs and effects on sequence clips—issues that could interrupt editing workflows. Problems with transitions and effects, including the “fade to black” preset being incorrectly applied, have also been resolved.
On top of that, users will notice better handling of small clip selections and resizing, which should make timeline editing feel smoother.
This update also brings a few refinements to frei0r effects, including a pass-through alpha option for pixeliz0r and a VSync control for nosync0r.