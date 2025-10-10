Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

news
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software
Meta Unveils OpenZL: A New Open Source Data Compression Framework
Meta, the company behind Facebook, has introduced OpenZL, a new open source data compression framework — basically, a software system that reduces the size of data files so they take up less space and move faster across networks, all without losing any information.
Productivity Software/LibreOffice
LibreOffice 64-bit progress, and support for Amazon GNU/Linux 2023
LibreOffice has been available for GNU/Linux since we started the project in 2010. The official builds from The Document Foundation (the non-profit entity behind LibreOffice) are designed to be self-contained and distribution agnostic – that is, they should work on as many distributions as possible.
Openness/Sharing/Collaboration
-
Open Data
-
The time to update the federal data strategy is now
The Office of Management and Budget in 2020 and 2021 teamed with agency chief information officers and chief data officers to issue the federal data strategy and action plans, laying out a 10-year vision for the government to accelerate its use of data to better deliver on its mission, serve the public, and steward resources.
