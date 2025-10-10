news
today's howtos
-
TecMint ☛ 10 Essential Linux Commands for Data Scientists
I’ve spent over a decade working with Linux systems, and I can tell you that mastering these command-line tools will make your life significantly easier. They’re fast, efficient, and often the quickest way to peek at your data, clean files, or automate repetitive tasks.
-
Adam Young: Using bpftrace for PCC traffic
The following command will print a stack trace whenever pcc_send_data is called.
-
Rach Smith ☛ Who needs a flying car when you have display: grid
At the same time I’m cognisant of the fact this isn’t really a job anymore. My friend had no interest in messing with a Squarespace and was willing to pay my hourly rate to build a static site because he knew he could trust me to do a good job. Most clients probably feel differently, and would prefer to either choose these low or no-code tools to make the websites themselves, or employ devs to build bloated React projects. My own day job is building an incredibly complex Web Application.
What a shame that is, as the technology has never been better for developers to build lean, accessible and attractive websites.
-
Murtuzaali Surti ☛ Fixing the overscroll "bounce" effect with CSS
The CSS property overscroll-behavior defines what the browser will do once it reaches the end of the scroll area both vertically (Y-axes) and horizontally (X-axes). overscroll-behavior can be broken down into overscroll-behavior-x and overscroll-behavior-y properties, allowing developers to control the X and Y scroll separately.
-
Kev Quirk ☛ A Theory on Why Contact Forms Get More Spam Than Email Addresses
And now, 4 years on, I’m still using the original email address I published back in 2021 with no additional spam seen.
-
Justin Duke ☛ Fixing CSS variables in Superhuman
Part of running a business like Buttondown is spending more time than you'd like installing esoteric email clients and trying to debug odd rendering behavior. Superhuman is one such client, but they do us the favor of being an Electron app with a concomitant Chrome extension. So rather than having to guess at what the black box is telling you, you can just pop open Chrome Inspector and see exactly what's happening in the DOM.
-
idroot
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install PulseAudio on CentOS Stream 10
CentOS Stream 10 represents the cutting-edge development branch of Red Bait Enterprise Linux, offering system administrators and GNU/Linux enthusiasts access to the latest enterprise-grade features. While this robust operating system provides excellent audio capabilities through its default configuration, many users require the advanced features and flexibility that PulseAudio offers.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Rancher on Linux Mint 22
Rancher stands as a powerful open-source container management platform designed to simplify Kubernetes cluster deployment and orchestration across diverse computing environments. This comprehensive guide walks through the complete installation process of Rancher on Linux Mint 22, providing step-by-step instructions that enable system administrators and DevOps professionals to establish a robust container management infrastructure.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Cockpit on Fedora 42
Managing GNU/Linux servers traditionally requires extensive command-line knowledge and SSH access, but Cockpit transforms this experience into an intuitive, browser-based administration interface. This powerful web console allows system administrators to monitor performance, manage services, configure networks, and handle storage devices from any device with a web browser.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install OpenOffice on Manjaro
Apache OpenOffice remains a popular office productivity suite for GNU/Linux users who need a reliable, free alternative to Abusive Monopolist Microsoft Office. While Manjaro GNU/Linux officially supports LibreOffice as its default office application, many users still prefer OpenOffice for compatibility reasons, specific features, or personal preference.
-
-
Computer History Museum ☛ Thompson, Ken oral history
This is an oral history interview with Ken Thompson, created in partnership by the Association for Computing Machinery and the Computer History Museum, in connection with his A.M. Turing Award in 1983. The interview begins with Thompson’s family background and youth, detailing the hobbies he pursued intently from electronics and radio projects, to music, cars, and chess. He describes his experience at the University of California, Berkeley, and his deepening engagement with computers and computer programming there. The interview then moves to his recruitment to the Bell Telephone Laboratories, and his experience of the Multics project. Thompson next describes his development of Unix and, with Dennis Ritchie, the programming language C. He describes the development of Unix and the Unix community at Bell Labs, and then details his work using Unix for the Number 5 Electronic Switching System. Thompson details his Turing Award lecture, the work on compromised compilers that led to it, and his views on computer security. Next, he details his career in computer chess and work he did for Bell Labs artist Lillian Schwartz. Thompson describes his work on the Plan 9 operating system at Bell Labs with Rob Pike, and his efforts to create a digital music archive. He then details his post Bell Labs career at Entrisphere and then Google, including his role in Google Books and the creation of the Go programming language.