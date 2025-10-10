At the same time I’m cognisant of the fact this isn’t really a job anymore. My friend had no interest in messing with a Squarespace and was willing to pay my hourly rate to build a static site because he knew he could trust me to do a good job. Most clients probably feel differently, and would prefer to either choose these low or no-code tools to make the websites themselves, or employ devs to build bloated React projects. My own day job is building an incredibly complex Web Application.

What a shame that is, as the technology has never been better for developers to build lean, accessible and attractive websites.