Beyond Free: Developers, It's Time to Reclaim Open Source from the Exploitation Trap

Built on Intel’s Twin Lake platform, the DL40N adopts an efficient-core (E-core) architecture fabricated on the Intel 7 process. These processors integrate up to eight threads with enhanced CPU and GPU frequencies.

Featuring a stunning 16-inch 2K matte display with a 16:10 aspect ratio and 240Hz refresh rate, the new Oryx Pro laptop is powered by an AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processor with 12 cores, 24 threads, and 5.1 GHz clock speed, up to 96GB DDR5 5600 MHz RAM, up to 8TB M.2 PCIe Gen4 storage, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 graphics.

Highlights of Wireshark 4.6 include a new “Plots” dialog that provides scatter plots with support for multiple plots, markers, and automatic scrolling, support for compressing live captures while writing, and support for writing absolute time fields in ISO 8601 format in UTC with -T json.

Dubbed Questing Quokka, Ubuntu 25.10 is powered by the latest and greatest Linux 6.17 kernel series for top-notch hardware support and ships with the latest GNOME 49 desktop environment, defaulting to a Wayland-only session for the Ubuntu Desktop flavor, meaning there’s no other session to choose from the login screen.

Coming five weeks after LibreOffice 25.8.1, the LibreOffice 25.8.2 update is here to address various bugs, crashes, and other annoyances reported by users in an attempt to improve the overall stability and reliability of this popular open-source, free, and cross-platform office suite.

PipeWire 1.4.9 is a small bugfix release that addresses a regression in node unprepared, which would leave nodes running, improves ALSA recovery when “3 periods” is not supported, and removes RestrictNamespaces from the systemd files to allow libcamera to load sandboxed IPA modules.

Coming a month after KDE Gear 25.08.1, the KDE Gear 25.08.2 release adds support for sending thumbnails when uploading videos to NeoChat, support for uppercase keysyms for the portal input to KDE Connect, and support for x-scheme-handler/feed in mimetype to Akregator.

Beyond Free: Developers, It's Time to Reclaim Open Source from the Exploitation Trap

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Oct 10, 2025



The dream of Open Source Software (OSS) is a powerful one: collaboration, shared innovation, and technology built by the community, for the community. For decades, it's been the bedrock of our digital world, powering everything from our operating systems to the smallest microservices. The Linux kernel, Apache web server, countless libraries and frameworks – they all stand as monumental testaments to what collective effort can achieve when code is open, accessible, and free.

Yet, beneath this gleaming façade of collaborative triumph, a troubling reality persists, casting a long shadow over the very ethos of open source. Developers, the passionate creators pouring their time, skill, and intellect into these projects, often find their work co-opted, commercialized, and exploited by tech giants. These corporations, flush with billions, frequently leverage community-built software to generate massive profits without a meaningful reciprocal investment back into the projects or, more critically, the individual maintainers who sustain them.

Think about it: cloud providers wrapping popular open-source databases like MongoDB (before its license change) or Elasticsearch (leading to Amazon's OpenSearch fork) and offering them as proprietary, managed services. The developers who built the original software see little to no direct financial benefit from this massive commercialization. As noted in an insightful article, "Reimagining Open Source: Innovative Solutions in the Age of Exploitation", the software industry is at a defining moment, grappling with the tension between open access and rampant exploitation.

