news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Oct 11, 2025



Quoting: Synex - Debian-based distribution that's designed to be minimalist - LinuxLinks —

Synex is billed as an innovative Linux distribution crafted in Argentina, built on the robust foundation of Debian.

The project’s mission is to deliver a minimalist and stable operating system that caters to the needs of small and medium-sized businesses, as well as individual users seeking a straightforward computing experience. It prioritizes simplicity without compromising on performance, ensuring that users can focus on what truly matters.