Synex – Debian-based distribution that’s designed to be minimalist

Ubuntu 25.10 Official Flavors Are Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New

Ubuntu 25.10’s official flavors include Kubuntu, Xubuntu, Lubuntu, Edubuntu, Ubuntu Studio, Ubuntu Budgie, Ubuntu Cinnamon, Ubuntu MATE, and Ubuntu Kylin.

KDE Gear 25.08.2 Rolls Out with More Improvements for Your Favorite KDE Apps

Coming a month after KDE Gear 25.08.1, the KDE Gear 25.08.2 release adds support for sending thumbnails when uploading videos to NeoChat, support for uppercase keysyms for the portal input to KDE Connect, and support for x-scheme-handler/feed in mimetype to Akregator.

PipeWire 1.4.9 Improves ALSA Recovery and Adapts to Newer libcamera Changes

PipeWire 1.4.9 is a small bugfix release that addresses a regression in node unprepared, which would leave nodes running, improves ALSA recovery when “3 periods” is not supported, and removes RestrictNamespaces from the systemd files to allow libcamera to load sandboxed IPA modules.

LibreOffice 25.8.2 Office Suite Is Now Available for Download with 70 Bug Fixes

Coming five weeks after LibreOffice 25.8.1, the LibreOffice 25.8.2 update is here to address various bugs, crashes, and other annoyances reported by users in an attempt to improve the overall stability and reliability of this popular open-source, free, and cross-platform office suite.

Ubuntu 25.10 “Questing Quokka” Is Now Available for Download, This Is What’s New

Dubbed Questing Quokka, Ubuntu 25.10 is powered by the latest and greatest Linux 6.17 kernel series for top-notch hardware support and ships with the latest GNOME 49 desktop environment, defaulting to a Wayland-only session for the Ubuntu Desktop flavor, meaning there’s no other session to choose from the login screen.

Wireshark 4.6 Open-Source Network Protocol Analyzer Released as a Major Update

Highlights of Wireshark 4.6 include a new “Plots” dialog that provides scatter plots with support for multiple plots, markers, and automatic scrolling, support for compressing live captures while writing, and support for writing absolute time fields in ISO 8601 format in UTC with -T json.

Ubuntu 25.10 Questing Quokka Released with Download Links, Official Flavors and Torrents

Congratulations to Canonical and Ubuntu Community for the release of Ubuntu 25.10 Questing Quokka yesterday Thursday, 9 October 2025! This is the third interim release between last LTS, 24.04 Noble Numbat (NN), and next LTS, designated 26.04 Resolute Raccoon (RR). We presented here a compilation of all download links including the Official Flavors, mirrors, and torrents. Let's celebrate together, and download and run our computer, laptop and server with Ubuntu.

How To Run openSUSE Leap 16 on QEMU-KVM Virtual Machine

Orange Pi Previews Orange Pi 6 Plus with 12-core architecture and dual 5G Ethernet ports

Orange Pi has introduced the Orange Pi 6 Plus, a single-board computer intended for high-performance and AI-oriented computing tasks. It uses the CIX CD8180/CD8160 SoC with a 12-core 64-bit CPU and an NPU rated at up to 45 TOPS.

DL40N Fanless 1.3L Mini PC with Intel Twin Lake Processors

Built on Intel’s Twin Lake platform, the DL40N adopts an efficient-core (E-core) architecture fabricated on the Intel 7 process. These processors integrate up to eight threads with enhanced CPU and GPU frequencies.

Virtium Embedded Artists Expands SoM Lineup with Renesas RZ/G3E Platform

Virtium Embedded Artists has introduced the RZ/G3E SoM, a system-on-module based on the Renesas RZ/G3E processor for industrial and medical human-machine interface applications.

Synex – Debian-based distribution that’s designed to be minimalist

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Oct 11, 2025

Synex

Synex is billed as an innovative Linux distribution crafted in Argentina, built on the robust foundation of Debian.

Synex is billed as an innovative Linux distribution crafted in Argentina, built on the robust foundation of Debian.

The project’s mission is to deliver a minimalist and stable operating system that caters to the needs of small and medium-sized businesses, as well as individual users seeking a straightforward computing experience. It prioritizes simplicity without compromising on performance, ensuring that users can focus on what truly matters.

Read on

Ubuntu 25.10 “Questing Quokka” Is Now Available for Download, This Is What’s New
Canonical published today the Ubuntu 25.10 (Questing Quokka) release, the latest stable version of their popular GNU/Linux distribution, featuring up-to-date components and new features.
Linux Foundation Receives More Millions to Front for GAFAM Monopolies
now Facebook
Goodbye to Ricky Hatton [original]
The impact he had in (and on) Manchester was huge and his death devastated many, even Manchester United fans
Nature Called [original]
Microsoft is having layoffs again this week
Tux Machines Will Pursue Compensation From Brett Wilson LLP, Just Like Others Do [original]
One way or another, justice will be served
 
Kicksecure – security hardened Linux distribution
Kicksecure is a free and open-source Linux distribution that aims to provide a highly secure computing environment
Asmi Linux – Ubuntu-based distribution
Asmi Linux is a desktop-oriented Linux distribution based on Ubuntu
Synex – Debian-based distribution that’s designed to be minimalist
Synex is billed as an innovative Linux distribution crafted in Argentina, built on the robust foundation of Debian
This Week in GNOME: #220 Exemplary Snake
Update on what happened across the GNOME project in the week from October 03 to October 10
GNOME Foundation Update, 2025-10-10
It’s Friday, which means that it’s time for another GNOME Foundation update
Protect Yourself Online: A Hands-On Guide to the New Tails 7.0
Consider running Tails 7.0, which now offers faster startup and a smoother setup for safer browsing
I Replaced My Toaster's Firmware and Now I'm a Fugitive
A Class C felony
Games: Team Fortress 2 Classic, Adorable Adventures, and More
Games related news
Microsoft’s Local Accounts Crackdown Is Yet Another Reason to Switch to Linux
Microsoft is shutting down more of those workarounds
OpenBSD -current is now "7.8-current", BSD Now Podcast's Latest Episode
2 BSD news picks
PostgreSQL: PGroonga 4.0.4 and Prague PostgreSQL Developer Day 2026
PostgreSQL news for today
Web Browsers: Plasma Browser Integration in 6.x, Firefox’s New Profile Manager, and Mozilla Promoting Slop/Plagiarism
Web Browsers roundup, mostly Firefox
Applications and Games for GNU/Linux: FOSS Weekly, WinBoat, and New Steam Games with Native GNU/Linux Clients
3 stories combined
Kernel: Intel's Betrayal, Bootlin on Forging BTF for eBPF, and Resizeable BAR Support on the Raspberry Pi
Linux kernel stories
Open Hardware/Modding: Arduino, Raspberry Pi, SparkFun, and More
hardware related picks
FSF Comments on End of Vista 10
and more TCO stories
Meta Unveils OpenZL: A New Open Source Data Compression Framework
OpenZL is Meta’s new open-source compression framework that delivers faster
40 Years of Freedom
let's travel back to the late 1970s and early 1980
At 40 Years, Free Software Foundation Now Wants to 'Free Your Phone'
The FSF looks to bring computing freedom to mobile with LibrePlanet and they also have a new president.
I tweaked these Developer options and Android Auto became far less annoying
KDE Gear 25.08.2 Rolls Out with More Improvements for Your Favorite KDE Apps
The KDE Project released today KDE Gear 25.08.2 as the second maintenance update to the latest KDE Gear 25.08 open-source software suite series to address various issues in your favorite KDE apps.
4 things Microsoft needs to prioritize on Windows if they want to stop bleeding users to Linux
f Microsoft wants to stop users from jumping ship to Linux, it’s not about reinventing Windows, it’s about fixing what people already hate about it
Virtium Embedded Artists Expands SoM Lineup with Renesas RZ/G3E Platform
Virtium Embedded Artists provides Linux BSP Plus, Verified Linux Package
System76’s Oryx Pro Is the First Linux Laptop to Ship with the COSMIC Desktop
Linux hardware vendor System76 announced today a new variant of its Oryx Pro Linux-powered laptop that ships with the upcoming COSMIC desktop environment on top of the Pop!_OS Linux 24.04 LTS distribution.
Games: Outlive, Truckful, Fanatical Bundle and More
gaming related news
Beyond Free: Developers, It's Time to Reclaim Open Source from the Exploitation Trap
Yet, beneath this gleaming façade of collaborative triumph, a troubling reality persists, casting a long shadow over the very ethos of open source
Computer not working? How Linux on a flash drive will save your Windows system
With the help of a Live distribution, you can not only recover files, but also "revive" a broken Windows, check the hardware or erase data irrevocably
Games: Godot Engine and Status of CachyOS
gaming leftovers
Fedora/Copr and Red Hat Hype Articles
3 new ones
Ubuntu 25.10 Official Flavors Are Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New
As part of today’s release of Ubuntu 25.10 (Questing Quokka), all the official Ubuntu flavors have been updated to the same version, so here’s a look at their new features and improvements.
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi Boards and Qualcomm Acquisition of Arduino
4 stories for now
Ubuntu Touch and Mobile as a Risk to Freedom
Linux and more
Gnoppix KDE 25.10 Launches with Debian Trixie Base
Gnoppix KDE 25.10 debuts with major performance boosts, privacy upgrades
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, Fountain Pen, and More
Hardware related news
FreeBSD Sponsorship and Q3 2025 Issue of the FreeBSD Journal
FreeBSD bits
Games: Winnie’s Hole, Crusader Kings III, and More
gaming news
Red Hat: AlmaLinux Beta and Red Hat's Latest Slopfest
AlmaLinux and Red Hat news
PipeWire 1.4.9 Improves ALSA Recovery and Adapts to Newer libcamera Changes
PipeWire 1.4.9 open-source server for handling audio/video streams and hardware on Linux is now available for download with various fixes and improvements.
LibreOffice 25.8.2 Office Suite Is Now Available for Download with 70 Bug Fixes
The Document Foundation announced today the general availability of LibreOffice 25.8.2 as the second maintenance update to the latest LibreOffice 25.8 office suite series with various bug fixes.
MX Linux 23.6 Libreto: High Performance on Legacy or Bleeding-Edge Hardware
Whether reviving old gear or maxing out new silicon, MX Linux 23.6 Libretto stays cool
Wireshark 4.6 Open-Source Network Protocol Analyzer Released as a Major Update
Wireshark 4.6 has been released today as a major update to this popular, open-source, free, and cross-platform network protocol analyzer software for Linux, macOS, and Windows systems.
Android's latest PS2 emulator debuts with a healthy serving of controversy
Mission:Libre: A New Community Building Free Software's Teen Movement
Free software is built on principles of user freedom, transparency, and community collaboration
Latest LWN Articles About Linux Kernel
behind paywall no more