PostgreSQL: PGroonga 4.0.4 and Prague PostgreSQL Developer Day 2026

Prague PostgreSQL Developer Day 2026 (P2D2 2026) will be held on January 27-28 in Prague, Czech Republic. The conference focuses on topics for PostgreSQL users and developers. For more information about the event, please see the website at:

https://www.p2d2.cz/

The conference is expected to have three tracks of workshops on January 27 (Tuesday), and two tracks of talks on January 28 (Wednesday). The call for proposals (talks and workshops) is expected to open on Monday, October 13, and will be open for about a month - the exact close date will be announced when the CfP opens.