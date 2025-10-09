news
KDE Gear 25.08.2 Rolls Out with More Improvements for Your Favorite KDE Apps
Coming a month after KDE Gear 25.08.1, the KDE Gear 25.08.2 release adds support for sending thumbnails when uploading videos to NeoChat, support for uppercase keysyms for the portal input to KDE Connect, and support for x-scheme-handler/feed in mimetype to Akregator.
KDE Itinerary has been updated to handle funiculars and aerial lifts in journey searches and support for initially positioning the journey result view at the end for arrival searches. KAlarm received a fix for an infinite loop that occurred when alarms trigger if read-only or the calendar is non-writable.