Ubuntu 25.10 “Questing Quokka” Is Now Available for Download, This Is What’s New
Dubbed Questing Quokka, Ubuntu 25.10 is powered by the latest and greatest Linux 6.17 kernel series for top-notch hardware support and ships with the latest GNOME 49 desktop environment, defaulting to a Wayland-only session for the Ubuntu Desktop flavor, meaning there’s no other session to choose from the login screen.
Ubuntu Desktop also ships with two new apps, namely GNOME’s Loupe instead of Eye of GNOME as the default image viewer, as well as Ptyxis instead of GNOME Terminal as the default terminal emulator. Also, there’s a new update notification that will be shown with options to open Software Updater or install updates directly.