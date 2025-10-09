news
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
-
Mike Rockwell ☛ First Stable Release of Immich
To commemorate the release, they’re selling a physical copy of Immich that can, optionally, be ordered with a server or client key.
-
Thunderbird ☛ State Of The Bird 2024/25
The past twelve months have been another remarkable chapter in Thunderbird’s journey. Together, we started expanding Thunderbird beyond its strong desktop roots, introducing it to smartphones and web browsers to make it more accessible to more people. Thunderbird for Android arrived in the fall and has been steadily improving thanks to our growing mobile team, as well as feedback and contributions from our growing global family. A few months later, in December 2024, we celebrated an extraordinary milestone: 20 years of Thunderbird! We also looked toward a sustainable future with the announcement of Thunderbird Pro, with one of its first services, Appointment, already finding an audience in closed beta.
-
Eric MacAdie ☛ Emacs Carnival: Maintenance
This month’s Emacs Carnival is “Maintenance, server or home or garden” hosted by someone who goes by SpaceCadet on Mastodon. The site for submissions is here. frugal risked discerns
-
Linuxiac ☛ ClamAV 1.5 Antivirus Brings FIPS-Mode Signature Verification Support
Over a year after the previous 1.4 release, ClamAV, a mainstay in the open-source antivirus world developed by Cisco Talos, a part of Cisco Systems Inc., has released its latest version, 1.5.
-
SaaS/Back End/Databases
-
The Register UK ☛ IBM and CockroachDB partner to bring PostgreSQL to mainframe
IBM has signed an OEM agreement with Cockroach Labs – maker of the distributed PostgreSQL-like cloud RDBMS CockroachDB – in a bid to help modernize mission-critical applications reliant on mainframe hardware.
-
-
Content Management Systems (CMS) / Static Site Generators (SSG)
-
Jack Baty ☛ How’s the WordPress experiment going?
TL;DR I’ll probably bail on it soon.
-
Greg Morris ☛ Moving Again
It’s expensive. Not really my ideal solution, being more focused towards those that want to build an audience and make money, but I think it fits the bill perfectly for what I want. Namely, being able to write a post, not correct the numerous grammatical errors and just click post.
-
-
Openness/Sharing/Collaboration
-
Open Data
-
Kieran Healy ☛ Halloween in the Round
What I was interested in was patterns of daily counts, so I wanted to average by day across years. This sort of aggregation of course gets rid of other things we might be interested in, like trends over time by year. Averaging by day means we won’t see, for example, any tendency for the number of pedestrian deaths to decrease over time. One way to draw this is a column chart with time (as day-of-the-year) on the x-axis and the average count on the y-axis.
-
-