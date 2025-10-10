news
Games: Outlive, Truckful, Fanatical Bundle and More
Support the mental health charity Safe In Our World with the Wired Productions Humble Bundle
Supporting another essential charity, Safe In Our World is the focus of the Wired Productions Humble Bundle. And as usual, here's the GamingOnLinux breakdown for you. With a Steam link for each for more info, along with ProtonDB and Deck Verified ratings.
Retro Brazilian RTS game Outlive returns with Outlive 25
Outlive 25 is a remaster of the classic 2000 RTS game rebuilt by the original developers, and a demo is just about to drop too.
Physics-based delivery adventure Truckful gets a first demo
From developer MythicOwl and Pocketpair Publishing (Palworld), Truckful is a wacky and mysterious physics-based delivery adventure. Just today they released the first demo for you to try (Native Linux) and it has a brand new demo trailer too giving you more of a look at the game.
Get some classic Bethesda games in the latest Fanatical bundle
The Fanatical Bethesda Legends - Build your own Bundle gives you a good chance to grab a bunch of classics for a decent price too. Since it's a build your own bundle you can add more to get a higher discount up to £3 per game if you add 5 or more.
Culinary roguelite deckbuilder Hungry Horrors gets a big demo upgrade
Hungry Horrors is a deckbuilder where you strategically cook and serve authentic traditional dishes to legendary monsters. Not everything has to be a fight? Sometimes all you need is a little food. Although here if you take too long, you become the food.
Check out the demo for the physics-driven co-op action-RPG Cloudheim
Coming from Noodle Cat Games, Cloudheim is shaping up to be an impressive physics-driven co-op action-RPG.
HELLREAPER from the devs of Fury Unleashed looks incredible
From the studio that gave us Fury Unleashed and Yet Another Zombie Survivors, their next game is a dark action roguelike HELLREAPER and it looks amazing.