Arti 1.6.0 brings experimental support for circuit padding, mitigations for DropMark side channel attacks, improvements to congestion control, a new arti keys check-integrity command, and experimental support for exporting debugging information via OpenTelemetry.

Coming four and a half months after GIMP 3.0.4, the GIMP 3.0.6 release introduces a new toggle in the Brushes and Fonts dialogs to allow brush and font previews to optionally follow the color theme, an alpha channel for certain transforms and on filter merge, and improves Photoshop brush support.

Highlights of ClamAV 1.5 include checks to determine if an OLE2-based MS Office document is encrypted, regex support for the clamd.conf OnAccessExcludePath configuration option, as well as CVD signing and verification using external .sign files, along with new options to set an alternative CVD certs directory.

Qualcomm Technologies has announced its plan to acquire Arduino, marking a major development in the embedded and maker ecosystems. The acquisition aims to combine Qualcomm’s edge computing and AI expertise with Arduino’s large developer community and open hardware approach.

Around the world, our 130 chapters and special interest groups work locally, regionally, and globally to keep the Internet a force for good: open, globally connected, secure, and trustworthy. Each month, we provide a brief overview of just some of the things they have achieved in the previous month.

At 40 Years, Free Software Foundation Now Wants to 'Free Your Phone'

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Oct 08, 2025



The Free Software Foundation (FSF) is a nonprofit that promotes computer user freedom through free and open source software. Founded in 1985 by Richard M. Stallman, it advocates for users' rights to use, study, modify, and redistribute software without restrictions.

The organization marked four decades of advocacy at its FSF40 celebration event in Boston. The milestone comes as the foundation continues pushing for software freedom in an increasingly digital world where proprietary systems dominate computing devices.

During this, Ian Kelling was named the new FSF president. Being a longtime board member and systems administrator, Ian plans to strengthen the organization's response to emerging problems while bringing more people into the free software movement.

The event also featured discussions with board members and prominent activists from the community. Speakers shared their experiences working on projects like GNU, Debian, Trisquel, and Emacs.

As for the LibreOffice Project, it was announced by Executive Director Zoë Kooyman in the afternoon. This new initiative aims to bring complete computing freedom to mobile devices, addressing a space where users currently have minimal control over their hardware and software (examples include Android and iOS-powered smartphones).

