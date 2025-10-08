news
At 40 Years, Free Software Foundation Now Wants to 'Free Your Phone'
The Free Software Foundation (FSF) is a nonprofit that promotes computer user freedom through free and open source software. Founded in 1985 by Richard M. Stallman, it advocates for users' rights to use, study, modify, and redistribute software without restrictions.
The organization marked four decades of advocacy at its FSF40 celebration event in Boston. The milestone comes as the foundation continues pushing for software freedom in an increasingly digital world where proprietary systems dominate computing devices.
During this, Ian Kelling was named the new FSF president. Being a longtime board member and systems administrator, Ian plans to strengthen the organization's response to emerging problems while bringing more people into the free software movement.
The event also featured discussions with board members and prominent activists from the community. Speakers shared their experiences working on projects like GNU, Debian, Trisquel, and Emacs.
As for the LibreOffice Project, it was announced by Executive Director Zoë Kooyman in the afternoon. This new initiative aims to bring complete computing freedom to mobile devices, addressing a space where users currently have minimal control over their hardware and software (examples include Android and iOS-powered smartphones).