Best Free and Open Source Software

Every file manager provides basic operations such as to create, open, view, edit, search, rename, move copy, and delete files. However, file managers typically come supplied with sophisticated functionality including network connectivity, directory synchronizing, archive handling, advanced searching, shortcuts, file/folder comparisons, checksums, plugins, and more, making them an incredibly powerful tool.
This roundup focuses on web-based Linux file managers. Hopefully, there will be something of interest for anyone who wishes to have more control over managing their files.
Here’s our verdict captured in a legendary LinuxLinks-style ratings chart. Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion. Note the rating only considers the software’s functionality as a file manager. Some of the software included are more proficient in other areas.
14 Best Free and Open Source Self-Hosted Cloud Storage Tools - LinuxLinks
By using an online cloud storage service, your data is not under your control. There are lots of potential security issues too particularly if you have sensitive data. A good solution may be to self-hosted your storage. There are lots of open source solutions available. Here’s our pick.
Our verdict is captured in a legendary LinuxLinks-style ratings chart. Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion here.
ntfy - simple HTTP-based pub-sub notification service - LinuxLinks
Publishing messages can be done via PUT or POST. Topics are created on the fly by subscribing or publishing to them. If you use ntfy without sign-up, the topic is essentially a password, so pick something that’s not easily guessable.
Subscribe to a topic and receive notifications, with different priorities, attachments, action buttons, tags & emojis, and even for automation.
This is free and open source software.
KHangMan - based on the well-known hangman game - LinuxLinks
KHangMan is a game based on the well-known hangman game. It is aimed at children aged six and over.
The game has several categories of words to play with, for example: Animals (animals words) and three difficulty categories: Easy, Medium and Hard. A word is picked at random, the letters are hidden, and you must guess the word by trying one letter after another. Each time you guess a wrong letter, part of a picture of a hangman is drawn. You must guess the word before being hanged! You have 10 tries.
This is free and open source software.
GoDNS - dynamic DNS (DDNS) client tool - LinuxLinks
GoDNS is a dynamic DNS (DDNS) client tool.
This is cross-platform software running under Linux, macOS, ARM Linux, MIPS32, and Windows.
This is free and open source software.
husky - Git hooks made easy - LinuxLinks
Husky improves your commits and more.
This is free and open source software.
manga-tui - terminal-based manga reader and downloader - LinuxLinks
manga-tui is a terminal-based manga reader and downloader with image rendering support.
This is free and open source software.