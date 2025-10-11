Best Free and Open Source Software

Tux Machines

Orange Pi Previews Orange Pi 6 Plus with 12-core architecture and dual 5G Ethernet ports

Orange Pi has introduced the Orange Pi 6 Plus, a single-board computer intended for high-performance and AI-oriented computing tasks. It uses the CIX CD8180/CD8160 SoC with a 12-core 64-bit CPU and an NPU rated at up to 45 TOPS.

DL40N Fanless 1.3L Mini PC with Intel Twin Lake Processors

Built on Intel’s Twin Lake platform, the DL40N adopts an efficient-core (E-core) architecture fabricated on the Intel 7 process. These processors integrate up to eight threads with enhanced CPU and GPU frequencies.

Virtium Embedded Artists Expands SoM Lineup with Renesas RZ/G3E Platform

Virtium Embedded Artists has introduced the RZ/G3E SoM, a system-on-module based on the Renesas RZ/G3E processor for industrial and medical human-machine interface applications.

Ubuntu Buzz !

Ubuntu 25.10 Questing Quokka Released with Download Links, Official Flavors and Torrents

Congratulations to Canonical and Ubuntu Community for the release of Ubuntu 25.10 Questing Quokka yesterday Thursday, 9 October 2025! This is the third interim release between last LTS, 24.04 Noble Numbat (NN), and next LTS, designated 26.04 Resolute Raccoon (RR). We presented here a compilation of all download links including the Official Flavors, mirrors, and torrents. Let's celebrate together, and download and run our computer, laptop and server with Ubuntu.

How To Run openSUSE Leap 16 on QEMU-KVM Virtual Machine

9to5Linux

Ubuntu 25.10 Official Flavors Are Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New

Ubuntu 25.10’s official flavors include Kubuntu, Xubuntu, Lubuntu, Edubuntu, Ubuntu Studio, Ubuntu Budgie, Ubuntu Cinnamon, Ubuntu MATE, and Ubuntu Kylin.

KDE Gear 25.08.2 Rolls Out with More Improvements for Your Favorite KDE Apps

Coming a month after KDE Gear 25.08.1, the KDE Gear 25.08.2 release adds support for sending thumbnails when uploading videos to NeoChat, support for uppercase keysyms for the portal input to KDE Connect, and support for x-scheme-handler/feed in mimetype to Akregator.

PipeWire 1.4.9 Improves ALSA Recovery and Adapts to Newer libcamera Changes

PipeWire 1.4.9 is a small bugfix release that addresses a regression in node unprepared, which would leave nodes running, improves ALSA recovery when “3 periods” is not supported, and removes RestrictNamespaces from the systemd files to allow libcamera to load sandboxed IPA modules.

LibreOffice 25.8.2 Office Suite Is Now Available for Download with 70 Bug Fixes

Coming five weeks after LibreOffice 25.8.1, the LibreOffice 25.8.2 update is here to address various bugs, crashes, and other annoyances reported by users in an attempt to improve the overall stability and reliability of this popular open-source, free, and cross-platform office suite.

Ubuntu 25.10 “Questing Quokka” Is Now Available for Download, This Is What’s New

Dubbed Questing Quokka, Ubuntu 25.10 is powered by the latest and greatest Linux 6.17 kernel series for top-notch hardware support and ships with the latest GNOME 49 desktop environment, defaulting to a Wayland-only session for the Ubuntu Desktop flavor, meaning there’s no other session to choose from the login screen.

Wireshark 4.6 Open-Source Network Protocol Analyzer Released as a Major Update

Highlights of Wireshark 4.6 include a new “Plots” dialog that provides scatter plots with support for multiple plots, markers, and automatic scrolling, support for compressing live captures while writing, and support for writing absolute time fields in ISO 8601 format in UTC with -T json.

Kdenlive 25.08.1 Released with Stability Fixes and UI Improvements

  
The first maintenance update of Kdenlive 25.08 video editor improves usability and stability with key fixes for rendering

 
Flatpak Doesn’t Work in Ubuntu 25.10, But a Fix is Coming

  
It’s not just you: Flatpak flat-out doesn’t work in the new Ubuntu 25.10 release

 
Games: Team Fortress 2 Classic, Adorable Adventures, and More

  
Games related news

 
Linux Foundation Receives More Millions to Front for GAFAM Monopolies

  
Goodbye to Ricky Hatton [original]

  
The impact he had in (and on) Manchester was huge and his death devastated many, even Manchester United fans

 
Nature Called [original]

  
Microsoft is having layoffs again this week

 
Tux Machines Will Pursue Compensation From Brett Wilson LLP, Just Like Others Do [original]

  
One way or another, justice will be served


  
 


 
New EasyOS Release and Redesign

  
some updates from Barry Kauler

 
Pacsea Is a New TUI That Makes Arch Package Browsing Easier

  
Pacsea is a new Rust-written terminal TUI for Arch Linux that unifies official and AUR package searches into a single interface

 
OpenSSH 10.2 Released with Key Bugfix for ControlPersist Issue

  
OpenSSH 10.2 addresses bugs and prepares to deprecate SHA1 SSHFP records

 
5 GNOME tweaks that I can't live without

  
GNOME is a fantastic desktop environment (DE) favored by many

 
5 Linux distros that are perfect for running in a VM

  
Linux-based virtual machines, and here are some of the best distros I host inside virtualized environments

 
This is the smallest, fastest Linux distro that actually works for everyday use

  
If it were, Tiny Core Linux or Puppy Linux would be clear winners

 
Good News! Germany's Schleswig-Holstein Completes Massive Migration to Open Source Email Systems

  
German state achieves digital sovereignty by ditching Microsoft for open source solutions.

 
Kicksecure – security hardened Linux distribution

  
Kicksecure is a free and open-source Linux distribution that aims to provide a highly secure computing environment

 
Asmi Linux – Ubuntu-based distribution

  
Asmi Linux is a desktop-oriented Linux distribution based on Ubuntu

 
Synex – Debian-based distribution that’s designed to be minimalist

  
Synex is billed as an innovative Linux distribution crafted in Argentina, built on the robust foundation of Debian

 
This Week in GNOME: #220 Exemplary Snake

  
Update on what happened across the GNOME project in the week from October 03 to October 10

 
GNOME Foundation Update, 2025-10-10

  
It’s Friday, which means that it’s time for another GNOME Foundation update

 
Protect Yourself Online: A Hands-On Guide to the New Tails 7.0

  
Consider running Tails 7.0, which now offers faster startup and a smoother setup for safer browsing

 
I Replaced My Toaster's Firmware and Now I'm a Fugitive

  
A Class C felony

 
Microsoft’s Local Accounts Crackdown Is Yet Another Reason to Switch to Linux

  
Microsoft is shutting down more of those workarounds

 
OpenBSD -current is now "7.8-current", BSD Now Podcast's Latest Episode

  
2 BSD news picks

 
PostgreSQL: PGroonga 4.0.4 and Prague PostgreSQL Developer Day 2026

  
PostgreSQL news for today

 
Web Browsers: Plasma Browser Integration in 6.x, Firefox’s New Profile Manager, and Mozilla Promoting Slop/Plagiarism

  
Web Browsers roundup, mostly Firefox

 
Applications and Games for GNU/Linux: FOSS Weekly, WinBoat, and New Steam Games with Native GNU/Linux Clients

  
3 stories combined

 
Kernel: Intel's Betrayal, Bootlin on Forging BTF for eBPF, and Resizeable BAR Support on the Raspberry Pi

  
Linux kernel stories

 
Open Hardware/Modding: Arduino, Raspberry Pi, SparkFun, and More

  
hardware related picks

 
FSF Comments on End of Vista 10

  
and more TCO stories

 
Meta Unveils OpenZL: A New Open Source Data Compression Framework

  
OpenZL is Meta’s new open-source compression framework that delivers faster

 
40 Years of Freedom

  
let's travel back to the late 1970s and early 1980

 
At 40 Years, Free Software Foundation Now Wants to 'Free Your Phone'

  
The FSF looks to bring computing freedom to mobile with LibrePlanet and they also have a new president.

 
I tweaked these Developer options and Android Auto became far less annoying

 
4 things Microsoft needs to prioritize on Windows if they want to stop bleeding users to Linux

  
f Microsoft wants to stop users from jumping ship to Linux, it’s not about reinventing Windows, it’s about fixing what people already hate about it

 
Virtium Embedded Artists Expands SoM Lineup with Renesas RZ/G3E Platform

  
Virtium Embedded Artists provides Linux BSP Plus, Verified Linux Package

 
System76’s Oryx Pro Is the First Linux Laptop to Ship with the COSMIC Desktop

  
Linux hardware vendor System76 announced today a new variant of its Oryx Pro Linux-powered laptop that ships with the upcoming COSMIC desktop environment on top of the Pop!_OS Linux 24.04 LTS distribution.

 
Games: Outlive, Truckful, Fanatical Bundle and More

  
gaming related news

 
Beyond Free: Developers, It's Time to Reclaim Open Source from the Exploitation Trap

  
Yet, beneath this gleaming façade of collaborative triumph, a troubling reality persists, casting a long shadow over the very ethos of open source

 
Computer not working? How Linux on a flash drive will save your Windows system

  
With the help of a Live distribution, you can not only recover files, but also "revive" a broken Windows, check the hardware or erase data irrevocably

 
Games: Godot Engine and Status of CachyOS

  
gaming leftovers

 
Fedora/Copr and Red Hat Hype Articles

  
3 new ones

 
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi Boards and Qualcomm Acquisition of Arduino

  
4 stories for now

 
Ubuntu Touch and Mobile as a Risk to Freedom

  
Linux and more

 
Gnoppix KDE 25.10 Launches with Debian Trixie Base

  
Gnoppix KDE 25.10 debuts with major performance boosts, privacy upgrades

 
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, Fountain Pen, and More

  
Hardware related news

 
FreeBSD Sponsorship and Q3 2025 Issue of the FreeBSD Journal

  
FreeBSD bits

 
Games: Winnie’s Hole, Crusader Kings III, and More

  
gaming news

 
Red Hat: AlmaLinux Beta and Red Hat's Latest Slopfest

  
AlmaLinux and Red Hat news

 
MX Linux 23.6 Libreto: High Performance on Legacy or Bleeding-Edge Hardware

  
Whether reviving old gear or maxing out new silicon, MX Linux 23.6 Libretto stays cool

 
Android's latest PS2 emulator debuts with a healthy serving of controversy

 
Mission:Libre: A New Community Building Free Software's Teen Movement

  
Free software is built on principles of user freedom, transparency, and community collaboration

 
