LibreOffice 25.8.2 Office Suite Is Now Available for Download with 70 Bug Fixes
Coming five weeks after LibreOffice 25.8.1, the LibreOffice 25.8.2 update is here to address various bugs, crashes, and other annoyances reported by users in an attempt to improve the overall stability and reliability of this popular open-source, free, and cross-platform office suite.
In numbers, the LibreOffice 25.8.2 point release addresses a total of 70 bugs. LibreOffice 25.8.2 is available for download right now from the official website as binaries for DEB and RPM-based GNU/Linux distributions.