LibreOffice 25.8.2 Office Suite Is Now Available for Download with 70 Bug Fixes

Qualcomm Technologies has announced its plan to acquire Arduino, marking a major development in the embedded and maker ecosystems. The acquisition aims to combine Qualcomm’s edge computing and AI expertise with Arduino’s large developer community and open hardware approach.

Around the world, our 130 chapters and special interest groups work locally, regionally, and globally to keep the Internet a force for good: open, globally connected, secure, and trustworthy. Each month, we provide a brief overview of just some of the things they have achieved in the previous month.

People who want to rewrite net neutrality laws are arguing that ‘specialized services’ require near-zero latency and rock-solid reliability.

Highlights of ClamAV 1.5 include checks to determine if an OLE2-based MS Office document is encrypted, regex support for the clamd.conf OnAccessExcludePath configuration option, as well as CVD signing and verification using external .sign files, along with new options to set an alternative CVD certs directory.

Featuring a stunning 16-inch 2K matte display with a 16:10 aspect ratio and 240Hz refresh rate, the new Oryx Pro laptop is powered by an AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processor with 12 cores, 24 threads, and 5.1 GHz clock speed, up to 96GB DDR5 5600 MHz RAM, up to 8TB M.2 PCIe Gen4 storage, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 graphics.

Highlights of Wireshark 4.6 include a new “Plots” dialog that provides scatter plots with support for multiple plots, markers, and automatic scrolling, support for compressing live captures while writing, and support for writing absolute time fields in ISO 8601 format in UTC with -T json.

Dubbed Questing Quokka, Ubuntu 25.10 is powered by the latest and greatest Linux 6.17 kernel series for top-notch hardware support and ships with the latest GNOME 49 desktop environment, defaulting to a Wayland-only session for the Ubuntu Desktop flavor, meaning there’s no other session to choose from the login screen.

LibreOffice 25.8.2 Office Suite Is Now Available for Download with 70 Bug Fixes

posted by Marius Nestor on Oct 09, 2025,

updated Oct 09, 2025



Coming five weeks after LibreOffice 25.8.1, the LibreOffice 25.8.2 update is here to address various bugs, crashes, and other annoyances reported by users in an attempt to improve the overall stability and reliability of this popular open-source, free, and cross-platform office suite.

In numbers, the LibreOffice 25.8.2 point release addresses a total of 70 bugs. LibreOffice 25.8.2 is available for download right now from the official website as binaries for DEB and RPM-based GNU/Linux distributions.

