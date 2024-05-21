today's howtos
-
Didier Stevens ☛ Wireshark Lua Fixed Field Length Dissector: fl-dissector
I developed a Wireshark dissector (fl-dissector) in Lua to dissect TCP protocols with fixed field lengths. The dissector is controlled through protocol preferences and Lua script arguments.
-
Eric Bailey ☛ contrast-color() is a good thing, but also solving the problem at the wrong layer
Functionality that would be genuinely beneficial to the people using these applications day in and day out take a backseat to things like optimizing esoteric JavaScript debugging techniques, inventing new ways to generate advertising metrics, and collapse our climate via an unrelenting torrent of AI hype.
To further explain this point of view, I’d like to talk about contrast-color(), a new CSS function.
-
University of Toronto ☛ The power of using external authentication information in a web application
Recently, a colleague at work asked me if we were using the university's central authentication system to authenticate access to our Grafana server. I couldn't give them a direct answer because we use Apache HTTP Basic Authentication with a local password file, but I could give them a pointer. Grafana has the useful property that it can be configured to take authentication information from a reverse proxy through a HTTP header field, and you can set up Apache with Shibboleth authentication so that it uses the institutional authentication system (with appropriate work by several parties).
-
Naman Sood ☛ FreeBSD pf: forward traffic from one interface to a particular server on another interfaces
I can't believe nobody ever made a post about how to port-forward with pf
-
Matt Cool ☛ Building a Web Aquarium Part Two
In my previous post, I built the start of a web aquarium but I want to continue to build on this idea. Check out part one here to learn more about how I built it: Building a Web Aquarium Part One
-
Dedoimedo ☛ How to make Firefox scrollbars permanent, thicker
Never let touch ruin a perfectly good desktop experience. I've written a short tutorial showing how to improve Firefox ergonomics and everyday usability on classic PC desktop interfaces by making scrollbars thicker and permanently visible. Take a look.
-
OSTechNix ☛ How to Append Text to a File in GNU/Linux (Without Text Editors)
This guide will walk you through two methods for appending text to a file without using text editors in GNU/Linux with practical examples.
-
OSTechNix ☛ Fundamental GNU/Linux Commands For Newbies (2024 Update)
This comprehensive guide explains fundamental GNU/Linux commands every user should know. From navigating directories and managing files to monitoring system resources and troubleshooting issues, these essential GNU/Linux commands will help you to master the GNU/Linux command line with ease.