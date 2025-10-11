news

Quoting: Kicksecure - security hardened Linux distribution

Kicksecure is a free and open-source Linux distribution that aims to provide a highly secure computing environment. It has been developed from the ground up according to a formidable — and time proven — defense in-depth security design. In the default configuration, Kicksecure provides superior layered defenses of protection from many types of Malware.

Kicksecure is a complete computer operating system. Numerous applications come pre-installed with safe defaults which can be used immediately upon installation with minimal user input.

It’s based on Debian.