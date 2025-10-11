Protect Yourself Online: A Hands-On Guide to the New Tails 7.0

news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Oct 11, 2025



About three weeks ago, the Linux distribution Tails — or The Amnesic Incognito Live System — released version 7.0, its first major point release in about 1 1/2 years.

Tails isn’t just any Linux distribution. It’s designed to allow you to travel safely on the internet, no matter what your destination.

In today’s world of constant cybersecurity attacks and third parties using our data against us, any chance we can take to obfuscate our information should be considered a win, and Tails nails it — and has been doing so for more than 16 years. These days it’s nailing it more than ever, thanks to its merger last year with the Tor Project, the organization behind The Onion Router — or Tor browser — which has always been at Tails’s core.

If you’re a Linux user, you know how important privacy and security are. If you’re only now considering making the jump to Linux, you might be doing so because you’re tired of Microsoft, Google, or Apple spying on you. Or maybe you travel a lot and don’t want to trust your data to random coffee shop networks.

Either way, with Linux, there are always tools to help keep your privacy safe and prevent censorship, and Tails is a constantly evolving one of those tools.