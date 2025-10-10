news
Applications and Games for GNU/Linux: FOSS Weekly, WinBoat, and New Steam Games with Native GNU/Linux Clients
Applications
It's FOSS ☛ FOSS Weekly #25.41: backdoored Windows 11 Fiasco, Ubuntu 25.10 Releasing, Joplin Tips, NeoVim Journals and More GNU/Linux Stuff
We are looking at the end of backdoored Windows 10. Is it time to see an increase in GNU/Linux user base?
Peter 'CzP' Czanik ☛ The syslog-ng Insider 2025-08: Values; BastilleBSD; Debian
The October syslog-ng newsletter is now on-line: [...]
WINE or Emulation
GamingOnLinux ☛ WinBoat for containerised Windows apps on Linux adds custom install path, home folder sharing and more
WinBoat is a very interesting tool in development to run Windows apps on Linux in a full containerised environment and it just got even better. Covered on GamingOnLinux back in early September, it can really help for those few apps you can't be without.
Games
Boiling Steam ☛ New Steam Games with Native GNU/Linux Clients, including GenoKids - 2025-10-08 Edition
Between 2025-10-01 and 2025-10-08 there were 43 New Steam games released with Native GNU/Linux clients. For reference, during the same time, there were 373 games released for backdoored Windows on Steam, so the GNU/Linux versions represent about 11.5 % of total released titles. THere was a lot of junk in the 43 titles, so the final selection is not too long, but there’s a few cool titles like Genokids that reminds me of Devil May Cry with cartoonish graphics.
