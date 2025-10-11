news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Oct 11, 2025



Quoting: Pacsea Is a New TUI That Makes Arch Package Browsing Easier —

We all know there are plenty of AUR helpers out there that make life easier for Arch users when installing packages. But this one’s a bit different. Instead of focusing on installation, it lets you search for and view detailed information about packages—whether they’re from AUR or the official repos—without leaving your terminal. Meet Pacsea.

It is a new Rust-written terminal user interface (TUI) that provides a unified way to search for and inspect packages from both the official Arch repos and the AUR, offering a faster, keyboard-driven alternative to traditional AUR helpers.

At its core, Pacsea is built around a clean three-pane layout. The interface shows search results, recent or queued installs, and detailed package information—all visible at once. It also includes a live PKGBUILD viewer that can be toggled with a simple keyboard shortcut, so users can quickly check a build script before installing anything.