TDE R14.1.2 released!

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Apr 29, 2024



The Trinity Desktop Environment development team is pleased to announce the immediate availability of the TDE R14.1.2 release.

R14.1.2 is the biggest maintenance release to date, not only for the user-side improvements but also for the large amount of work that went into code cleanup and refinement behind the scenes. The major highlights of this version are:

new graphical styles (Polyester, Fahrenheit, GTK-based Ia Ora) and six new color schemes fixed resizing issues with various Virtual Terminal based applications, like xfce and mate terminals or gvim several TQt3 memory leak and bug fixes an overall of the sftp tdeioslave authentication methods visual feedback for volume level through new kmix icons GUI option to allow selecting different shutdown dialogs notifications for keyboard layout switch DCOP extension for windows tiling enhancements or bug fixes for various applications There are a lot of other changes both under the hood and visible to users, so please refer to the links below for a longer list and further details.

Full version of the Release Notes (including screenshots of some features) TGW issue list Detailed commit changelogUpgrading from R14.1.1 should be straightforward.



Read on