GNU/Linux/ChromeOS Grew a Lot in Iceland, a Country With About 377,000 Citizens

posted by Roy Schestowitz on May 12, 2024,

updated May 12, 2024



THE latest data from statCounter about Iceland (ODF) shows an encouraging if not familiar trend. Over a decade ago GNU/Linux was barely measured at 1% in the whole country and now, combining ChromeOS, it's at over 6%.

The population of Iceland is not big (source), so the absolute number of GNU/Linux users over there is perhaps in the tens of thousands. But maybe we'll be able to say hundreds of thousands in a few years. █