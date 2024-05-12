GNU/Linux/ChromeOS Grew a Lot in Iceland, a Country With About 377,000 Citizens
THE latest data from statCounter about Iceland (ODF) shows an encouraging if not familiar trend. Over a decade ago GNU/Linux was barely measured at 1% in the whole country and now, combining ChromeOS, it's at over 6%.
The population of Iceland is not big (source), so the absolute number of GNU/Linux users over there is perhaps in the tens of thousands. But maybe we'll be able to say hundreds of thousands in a few years. █