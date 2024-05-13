posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 13, 2024



Quoting: Ubuntu 24.10 Release Date Set for October 10, 2024 - OMG! Ubuntu —

According to the timetable we should expect the final stable release of Ubuntu 24.10 to arrive on Thursday October 10, 2024.

Six months of development lay ahead, with a beta release of the ‘Oracular Oriole’ set to take flight on September 19, followed by a release candidate build on October 3 to help identify extant issues.

As a short-term or ‘interim’ release Ubuntu 24.10 will only get 9 months on support from its release. Short but sweet and it dovetails into the Ubuntu 25.04 release due in April of next year.

Key milestones in the Ubuntu 24.10 release schedule (subject to change)...