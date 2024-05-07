AlmaLinux 9.4 Released, Here’s What’s New
AlmaLinux is an alternative to CentOS, the distribution that has been discontinued by Red Hat after acquiring it.
The CentOS project, which produced an enterprise Linux distribution, was bought by Red Hat in 2014, but then shut down in December 2020, leaving many users angry. The distribution was basically Red Hat's Enterprise Linux without the trademarks, the only copyrighted elements.
Six months later, Red Hat, which was bought by IBM in 2019, tightened its grip on RHEL source code, said it would make source code available only to its customers.
At that point, AlmaLinux, and distributions like Rocky Linux and SUSE also pledged to provide alternatives to both CentOS and RHEL.
Today, AlmaLinux OS Foundation announces the much-anticipated arrival of AlmaLinux 9.4, codenamed “Seafoam Ocelot.” One thing can’t be denied: Alma is a champion of rolling out their releases quickly right after RHEL’s main one; in this case, the gap is four days.
For this edition, AlmaLinux stands out by closely mirroring release and software versions with Red Hat Enterprise Linux by leveraging the same sources as RHEL, ensuring (almost) complete compatibility.