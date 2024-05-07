Quoting: AlmaLinux 9.4 Released, Here’s What’s New —

Today, AlmaLinux OS Foundation announces the much-anticipated arrival of AlmaLinux 9.4, codenamed “Seafoam Ocelot.” One thing can’t be denied: Alma is a champion of rolling out their releases quickly right after RHEL’s main one; in this case, the gap is four days.

For this edition, AlmaLinux stands out by closely mirroring release and software versions with Red Hat Enterprise Linux by leveraging the same sources as RHEL, ensuring (almost) complete compatibility.