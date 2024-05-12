Windows TCO Leftovers
New York Times ☛ Christie’s Website Is Brought Down by Hackers Days Before $840 Million Auctions
“We are taking all necessary steps to manage this matter, with the engagement of a team of additional technology experts,” he said in a statement. “We will provide further updates to our clients as appropriate.”
The art world has faced an increasing number of cyberattacks in recent years. In January, a service provider that helped museums host their collections online and manage internal documents was targeted by hackers. Organizations including the Metropolitan Opera and the Philadelphia Orchestra have faced cyberattacks that hampered their ability to sell tickets online.
Bitdefender ☛ Boeing refused to pay $200 million ransomware demand from LockBit gang
Boeing has confirmed that it received a demand for a massive $200 million after a ransomware attack by the notorious LockBit [cracking] group in October 2023.
The Register UK ☛ Microsoft president summoned to House over security blunders
The House Committee on Homeland Security has proposed the hearing take place later this month on May 22. It will be referred to as "A Cascade of Security Failures: Assessing Microsoft Corporation's Cybersecurity Shortfalls and the Implications for Homeland Security."
In recent times, Microsoft has faced a barrage of criticism following some significant revelations about its security practices. Namely, the attack on Microsoft Exchange in June 2023 was arguably the catalyst for the heightened focus on the goings on at its Redmond HQ.