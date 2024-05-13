posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 13, 2024



Quoting: digiKam - digiKam Recipes 2024-05-13 released —

A new revision of digiKam Recipes is available for your reading pleasure. The new version covers the auto tagging feature introduced in digiKam 8.3 and explains how to run digiKam in a container.

If you bought the book through Gumroad, you’ll find the new revision in the Library section. The book purchased through Google Play should be updated automatically to the latest version. If you have problems getting the latest revision of the book, contact the author at dmpop@cameracode.coffee