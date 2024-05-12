Collections of Different Linux Distributions

Venom Linux is a lightweight source based distribution designed for advanced Linux users. It uses BSD-style init based on sysvinit which is inspired by CRUX.

The distro uses scratchpkg as its main package manager. scratchpkg is a simple package manager that’s written in POSIX shell script. By default, Venom uses slim as the display manager to start openbox session for simplicity. There are other display manager available in the repo including lightdm, lxdm and sddm.