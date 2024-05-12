Collections of Different Linux Distributions
Venom Linux - lightweight source based distro for advanced users - LinuxLinks
Venom Linux is a lightweight source based distribution designed for advanced Linux users. It uses BSD-style init based on sysvinit which is inspired by CRUX.
The distro uses scratchpkg as its main package manager. scratchpkg is a simple package manager that’s written in POSIX shell script. By default, Venom uses slim as the display manager to start openbox session for simplicity. There are other display manager available in the repo including lightdm, lxdm and sddm.
GoboLinux - Linux distribution which redefines the filesystem hierarchy - LinuxLinks
GoboLinux is an alternative Linux distribution which redefines the entire filesystem hierarchy.
This modular Linux distribution organizes the programs in your system in a logical way. Instead of having parts of a program stored at /usr/bin, other parts at /etc and yet more parts located at /usr/share/something/or/another, each program gets its own directory tree, keeping them all neatly separated and allowing you to see everything that’s installed in the system and which files belong to which programs in a simple and obvious way.
To maintain backwards compatibility with traditional Unix/Linux apps, there are symbolic links that mimic the Unix tree.