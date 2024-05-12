Windows Down to All-Time Low in Botswana, Android Surges to 63%

posted by Roy Schestowitz on May 12, 2024,

updated May 12, 2024



THE state or fate of Microsoft in African nations is uncertain and there are mass layoffs (as recently as this month).

According to these latest numbers from Botswana, Android keeps growing at Windows' expense. It 'unseated' Microsoft around 2020 and is now almost 3 times bigger than Windows.

Botswana has a population or less than 3 million, about 0.2% of Africa's population, but it is a very large nation with many beautiful animals. █