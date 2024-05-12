Windows Down to All-Time Low in Botswana, Android Surges to 63%

Tux Machines

Compulab’s MCM-iMX93 – Affordable SMD System-on-Module with Flexible Connectivity and NXP i.MX 93 SoC

Compulab has introduced the MCM-iMX93 SMD System-on-Module, a compact, cost-effective solder-down system based on NXP’s i.MX 93 SoC family. With its small footprint, affordability, and versatile connectivity, it’s ideal for industrial control, medical devices, IoT gateways, and building management applications.

9to5Linux

PeaZip 9.8 Archive Manager Adds New CLI Switches, New UI Options, and Tux Theme

Highlights of PeaZip 9.8 include new Mac and Tux themes (you can see the new Tux theme in the featured image above), a new “Always browse archives in flat view” option switch in Main Menu > Browse and the Navigation context menu item, a new “Comment, and Info functions” option in the status bar context menu, and an improved “Extract to” context menu for direct extraction of archives.

GNOME 47 Desktop Environment Release Date Slated for September 18th, 2024

While we are enjoying the many goodies of the latest GNOME 46 desktop environment on our Fedora Linux 40 Workstation or Ubuntu 24.04 LTS (Noble Numbat) releases, the GNOME devs are working on the next major release, GNOME 47, which will see the light of day later this year.

KDE Frameworks 6.2 Released with Many Improvements for Plasma 6 Users

The monthly KDE Frameworks release cycle continues and KDE Frameworks 6.2 is here to standardize the radius of rounded corners throughout Breeze-themed UI elements, which will also land in the upcoming KDE Plasma 6.1 release, and add proper symbolic versions for several Breeze icons, including folder-encrypted, folder-decrypted, and folder-music, at 16px and 22px sizes.

LibreOffice 7.6.7 Is Here as the Last Update in the Series, Upgrade to LibreOffice 24.2

While LibreOffice 24.2 is already available with its new features and enhancements, The Document Foundation still maintains the LibreOffice 7.6 branch, which is supported until June 12th, 2024, and LibreOffice 7.6.7 is here as another maintenance update that fixes more bugs.

Rocky Linux 9.4 Released as Another Free Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.4 Distro

Based on Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.4, Rocky Linux 9.4 introduces new image builder features like the ability to specify arbitrary custom mount points except for specific paths that are reserved for the operating system, create different partitioning modes, and customize tailor options for profiles and add them to your blueprint customizations by using selected and unselected options to add and remove rules.

How To Switch Repository Mirror on Ubuntu 24.04

This tutorial will help you to configure your Ubuntu 24.04 "Noble Numbat" computer to use nearest mirror server for the purpose of faster installing and updating applications. This will introduce you to Software & Updates settings as well as the new configuration file ubuntu.sources that comes with this release. Now let's learn and install more applications!

Windows Down to All-Time Low in Botswana, Android Surges to 63%

posted by Roy Schestowitz on May 12, 2024,
updated May 12, 2024

Zebra grazing

THE state or fate of Microsoft in African nations is uncertain and there are mass layoffs (as recently as this month).

According to these latest numbers from Botswana, Android keeps growing at Windows' expense. It 'unseated' Microsoft around 2020 and is now almost 3 times bigger than Windows.

Botswana has a population or less than 3 million, about 0.2% of Africa's population, but it is a very large nation with many beautiful animals.

Botswana

AlmaLinux 9.4 Released, Here’s What’s New
Today, AlmaLinux OS Foundation announces the much-anticipated arrival of AlmaLinux 9.4
Windows Down to All-Time Low in Botswana, Android Surges to 63% [original]
Android keeps growing at Windows' expense
In Brazil, Android is Now Bigger Than Windows [original]
Brazil is a leading adopter of GNU/Linux
Linux Kernel 6.9 Officially Released, This Is What’s New
Linus Torvalds announced today the release and general availability of Linux kernel 6.9, the latest stable version of the Linux kernel that introduces several new features and improved hardware support.
Dillo 3.1 Open-Source Web Browser Released After 9 Year Hiatus
Dillo 3.1 open-source web browser is now available for download with support for floating HTML elements, support for OpenSSL, LibreSSL, and Mbed TLS 2 and 3 for HTTPS, and more.
Can Raspberry Pi 5 Run Ubuntu?
The Raspberry Pi 5 boasts some impressive specifications over previous models, yet it continues to offer low pricing for DIY enthusiasts
GNU/Linux and ChromeOS in North America Now at Over 10% (Desktops and Laptops) [original]
Notice it has just passed 10%
GNU/Linux/ChromeOS Grew a Lot in Iceland, a Country With About 377,000 Citizens [original]
The population of Iceland is not big, so the absolute number of GNU/Linux users over there is perhaps in the tens of thousands
 
Open Hardware/: BlueBerry, ODROID, Arduino, and More
today's howtos
Embracing the World of Linux, A Student’s Journey and Experience.
I have been using Linux since end of my first semester, and my first Linux distro was Kali Linux
CachyOS’s May Release Adds Bcachefs File System Support
Arch-based CachyOS's newest release brings Bcachefs integration, specialized AI SDK installations, and a handheld-focused Deckify Edition
ReactOS Project: Newsletter 104 - April/May news
This year, we will start with a short summary highlighting ongoing work on the project as well as announcing the selection of our brand new developer
Marcus Lundblad: May GNOME Maps
It's about time for the spring update of goings on in Maps!
Google Wallet dropping support for old Android, Wear OS versions
Jellyfin 10.9 Media Server Brings Tons of Improvements
Jellyfin 10.9 is now available, bringing enhanced features, bug fixes, and important changes for a superior media experience
Auto-Cpufreq 2.3 Brings Improved Configuration Management
Auto-cpufreq 2.3 CPU speed and power optimizer for Linux brings dynamic updates to system management and performance optimizations
Collections of Different Linux Distributions
A distro provides the user with a desktop environment, preloaded applications, and ways to update and maintain the system
KDE Applications & Icons
In this rather lengthy post I talk a bit about the current issues with icons for the KDE applications I work on or use
Belgium: GNU/Linux Soars to Over 3% Market Share [original]
if statCounter's data is anything to go by, things are changing
I'm excited to see Qi2 bring these MagSafe accessories to Android
TCP_NODELAY and Linux kernel bug
Fedora Asahi Remix 40 Is Now Available for Apple Silicon Macs with KDE Plasma 6
The Fedora Project announced today the general availability of the Fedora Asahi Remix 40 distribution developed in close collaboration with Fedora Asahi SIG and the Asahi Linux project for Apple Silicon Macs.
X Marks the What? How Linux Got Its Name
Replace the S in Linus with X and you get Linux. But why an X, and who actually did that
System76’s Darter Pro Linux Laptop Now Available for Preorder
System76's Darter Pro offers an open concept, minimalist design, and powerful performance
Banana Pi BPI-F3 SBC features SpacemIT K1 octa-core RISC-V AI SoC
Banana Pi provides a Linux BSP with pi-opensbi RISC-V Open Source Supervisor Binary Interface
Rex (Remote execution) is billed as the friendly automation framework
HDR and color management in KWin, part 3
Since the last two posts about this topic (part one, part two) there has been some more progress, so let’s take a look
This week in KDE: our cup overfloweth with cool stuff for you
This week a lot of work that has been in progress for weeks got merged
We Turn 20 in Just 30 Days [original]
big anniversary
In Ireland, Android Up to 42% and on Desktops/Laptops GNU/Linux is Increasingly Favoured Among Computer Users [original]
data collected by the Irish firm statCounter
The syslog-ng Insider 2024-05
Some news from syslog-ng
In Land of the Rising Sun GNU/Linux More Than Trebled in Estimated Usage [original]
underlying data and chart as ODF
IBM's Red Hat SUED over culling 21 white men employees as CEO vowed to punish managers who missed DEI targets
it was long coming
5 of the Best Tools to Streamline Travel in Linux
Make your travel planning a breeze with Linux
Introducing the new Android Police logo
KDE Frameworks 6.2.0
KDE today announces the release of KDE Frameworks 6.2.0.
IPFire 2.29 - Core Update 186 is available for testing
It is time to test the upcoming release of IPFire 2.29 - Core Update 186
Unlocking the power of Fedora CoreOS
Fedora CoreOS is an automatically updating, immutable operating system built on the trusted Fedora Linux distribution
PipeWire 1.0.6 Update Boosts Audio Stability
PipeWire 1.0.6 audio server brings important bug fixes and memory leak resolutions for smoother multimedia handling
Ubuntu 24.10 (Oracular Oriole) Daily Build ISOs Are Now Available for Download
Now that Ubuntu 24.10 (Oracular Oriole) is officially open for development, Canonical has published the first daily build ISO images for early adopters, application developers, and general public testing.
Bazel is a software tool used for the automation of building and testing software
Sipeed MaixCAM is a RISC-V AI camera devkit with up to 5MP camera, 2.3-inch color touchscreen display, GPIOs
The MaixCAM builds on the company’s board based in LicheeRV-Nano board powered by the SG2002 SoC and all software for the board can run on the camera including the Debian and Qt-based Linux images
LinuxLinks, like most modern websites, is dynamic in that content is stored in a database and converted into presentation-ready HTML when readers access the site
Nitrux – Linux distribution based on Debian
Nitrux is a Linux distribution based on Debian and the Liquorix kernel
Kirigami Addons 1.2
Kirigami Addons 1.2 is out with some accessibility fixes and one new component
Libya: Windows Down From 99.7% to 65% (or 3.8% If Mobile Also Gets Counted), GNU/Linux Up to 5%, Android at 80% [original]
On the desktop (or laptop), Windows was measured at 99.7% just 15 years ago
