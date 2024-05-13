FreeBSD 14.1-BETA2 Now Available

posted by Roy Schestowitz on May 13, 2024



The second BETA build of the 14.1-RELEASE release cycle is now available.

Installation images are available for:

o 14.1-BETA2 amd64 GENERIC o 14.1-BETA2 i386 GENERIC o 14.1-BETA2 powerpc GENERIC o 14.1-BETA2 powerpc64 GENERIC64 o 14.1-BETA2 powerpc64le GENERIC64LE o 14.1-BETA2 powerpcspe MPC85XXSPE o 14.1-BETA2 armv7 GENERICSD o 14.1-BETA2 aarch64 GENERIC o 14.1-BETA2 aarch64 RPI o 14.1-BETA2 aarch64 PINE64 o 14.1-BETA2 aarch64 PINE64-LTS o 14.1-BETA2 aarch64 PINEBOOK o 14.1-BETA2 aarch64 ROCK64 o 14.1-BETA2 aarch64 ROCKPRO64 o 14.1-BETA2 riscv64 GENERIC o 14.1-BETA2 riscv64 GENERICSD

Note regarding arm SD card images: For convenience for those without console access to the system, a freebsd user with a password of freebsd is available by default for ssh(1) access. Additionally, the root user password is set to root. It is strongly recommended to change the password for both users after gaining access to the system.

Installer images and memory stick images are available here:

https://download.freebsd.org/releases/ISO-IMAGES/14.1/

The image checksums follow at the end of this e-mail.

If you notice problems you can report them through the Bugzilla PR system or on the -stable mailing list.

If you would like to use Git to do a source based update of an existing system, use the "releng/14.1" branch.

A summary of changes since BETA1 includes:

o LLVM/clang/etc update to 18.1.5

o OpenZFS update to 2.2.4

o Bug fix to the adduser utility

o Removal of remnants of portsnap

o Kernels are now built reproducibly.

A list of changes since 14.0 is available in the releng/14.1 release notes:

https://www.freebsd.org/releases/14.1R/relnotes/

Please note, the release notes page is not yet complete, and will be updated on an ongoing basis as the 14.1-RELEASE cycle progresses.

