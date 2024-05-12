Best Free and Open Source Software
Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Google's Products and Services - LinuxLinks
Google has a firm grip on the desktop. Their products and services are ubiquitous. Don’t get us wrong, we’re long-standing admirers of many of Google’s products and services. They are often high quality, easy to use, and ‘free’, but there can be downsides of over-reliance on a specific company. For example, there are concerns about their privacy policies, business practices, and an almost insatiable desire to control all of our data, all of the time.
What if you are looking to move away from Google and embark on a new world of online freedom, where you are not constantly tracked, monetised and attached to Google’s ecosystem.
In this series we explore how you can migrate from Google without missing out on anything. We recommend open source solutions only.
17 Best Free and Open Source Build Systems - LinuxLinks
Build automation is the process of automating the creation of a software build and the associated processes including: compiling computer source code into binary code, packaging binary code, and running automated tests.
This type of software takes as input the interdependencies of files (typically source code and output executables) and orchestrates building them, quickly.
In the beginning, Make was the only build automation tool available beyond home-grown solutions. Make has been around since 1976. Make remains widely used, especially in Unix and Unix-like operating systems. But there are lots of other high quality build systems.
Here’s our verdict captured in a legendary LinuxLinks-style ratings chart. Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion.