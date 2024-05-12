GNU/Linux and ChromeOS in North America Now at Over 10% (Desktops and Laptops)

posted by Roy Schestowitz on May 12, 2024,

updated May 12, 2024



Hours ago or last night: GNU/Linux Reaches 11% Market Share in the United States Of America - an All-Time High

The latest data: (as ODF)

Notice it has just passed 10%.