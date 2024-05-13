An alternative way of saving toolboxes
A previous article in the Fedora Magazine describes how toolboxes can be saved in a container image repository and restored on the same or a different machine. The method described there works well for complex scenarios where setting up the toolbox takes considerable time or effort. But most of the time, toolboxes are simpler than that, and saving them as container images is… well, wasteful. Let’s see how we can store and use our toolboxes in a cheaper way.