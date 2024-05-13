posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 13, 2024



Quoting: New NXP i.MX 93-based system-on-modules launched by MYiR, Variscite, and Compulab - CNX Software —

Compulab’s MCM-iMX93 system-on-module comes in a solderable QFN form factor and is the smallest module in this list, measuring only 30 x 30 x 3 mm and weighing 5g. The SoM’s compact form factor makes it suitable for portable and space-tight applications. It is also designed to be resistant to shocks and vibrations.

It offers up to 2GB LPDDR4 RAM and 64GB eMMC flash. It features 2x GbE ports, three display interfaces (DSI, LVDS, and RGB), an externally powered real-time clock, 2x SD/SDIO, 2x CAN, 2x USB 2.0, 8x UART, 4x ADC, 6x PWM, and up to 80x GPIO. It runs Yocto Linux, Debian Linux, and RTOS, and supports over-the-air updates via Mender.