Open Hardware/: BlueBerry, ODROID, Arduino, and More

Compulab has introduced the MCM-iMX93 SMD System-on-Module, a compact, cost-effective solder-down system based on NXP’s i.MX 93 SoC family. With its small footprint, affordability, and versatile connectivity, it’s ideal for industrial control, medical devices, IoT gateways, and building management applications.

Highlights of PeaZip 9.8 include new Mac and Tux themes (you can see the new Tux theme in the featured image above), a new “Always browse archives in flat view” option switch in Main Menu > Browse and the Navigation context menu item, a new “Comment, and Info functions” option in the status bar context menu, and an improved “Extract to” context menu for direct extraction of archives.

While we are enjoying the many goodies of the latest GNOME 46 desktop environment on our Fedora Linux 40 Workstation or Ubuntu 24.04 LTS (Noble Numbat) releases, the GNOME devs are working on the next major release, GNOME 47, which will see the light of day later this year.

The monthly KDE Frameworks release cycle continues and KDE Frameworks 6.2 is here to standardize the radius of rounded corners throughout Breeze-themed UI elements, which will also land in the upcoming KDE Plasma 6.1 release, and add proper symbolic versions for several Breeze icons, including folder-encrypted, folder-decrypted, and folder-music, at 16px and 22px sizes.

While LibreOffice 24.2 is already available with its new features and enhancements, The Document Foundation still maintains the LibreOffice 7.6 branch, which is supported until June 12th, 2024, and LibreOffice 7.6.7 is here as another maintenance update that fixes more bugs.