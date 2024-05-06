Dillo 3.1 Open-Source Web Browser Released After 9 Year Hiatus

posted by Marius Nestor on May 06, 2024



Highlights of Dillo 3.1 include support for floating HTML elements, which involved a big redesign, support for OpenSSL, LibreSSL, and Mbed TLS 2 and 3 for HTTPS by default, automatic HTML rendering tests, improved and extended Dillo manual, and a CI pipeline to build Dillo on Ubuntu, FreeBSD, macOS, and Windows.

This release also brings a redesign of widget sizes, support for min-width, max-width, min-height, max-height, and display: inline-block CSS elements, new adjust_min_width and adjust_table_min_width configuration options, support for HTML5 character references, as well as improved recognition of cookies dates.

