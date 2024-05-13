9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: May 12th, 2024

posted by Marius Nestor on May 13, 2024



This week we got lots of goodies, starting with Linux kernel 6.9 and Raspberry Pi Connect, and continuing with Fedora Asahi Remix 40, new Rocky Linux and AlmaLinux OS released based on RHEL 9.4, new KDE Frameworks release, and new KeePassXC, Mixxx, and PeaZip releases.

On top of that, I tell you all about the upcoming GNOME 47 and Ubuntu 24.10 releases. Below you can check out this week’s hottest news and access all the distro and package downloads released this past week in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for May 12th, 2024.

