posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 12, 2024



Quoting: Auto-Cpufreq 2.3 Brings Improved Configuration Management —

Auto-cpufreq, an automatic CPU speed and power optimizer for Linux, has launched its latest version, 2.3. This release introduces improvements and new features to enhance laptop performance and battery life.

Haven’t you heard of it? It is a dynamic tool tailored for Linux systems that continuously monitors multiple facets such as battery status, CPU usage, temperature, and overall system load. Its primary goal is to optimize both performance and power consumption simultaneously, ensuring users can achieve extended battery life without sacrificing processing power.