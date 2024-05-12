Can Raspberry Pi 5 Run Ubuntu?
The Raspberry Pi 5 boasts some impressive specifications over previous models, yet it continues to offer low pricing for DIY enthusiasts. The Raspberry Pi 5 features a Broadcom quad-core CPU clocked at 2.4GHz as well as a hefty 8GB of RAM. Given its improved specs, many may wonder whether the Raspberry Pi 5 is capable of running Ubuntu—one of the most popular Linux distros for beginners.
Raspberry Pi's officially supported operating system, Raspberry Pi OS, shares many similarities with Ubuntu. This is because both operating systems are based on Debian—a Linux distribution that calls itself "the universal operating system". But although both Raspberry Pi OS and Ubuntu are based on the same Linux distribution, Raspberry Pi OS is the best model for compatibility, as it was designed to power Raspberry Pi computers.
Due to its weaker compatibility, you expect a more complex installation process for Ubuntu machines. Despite this, many people still prefer Ubuntu for its Windows-like design and sleek UI.
I’m pleased to say it does.
Ubuntu 24.04 LTS for Raspberry Pi is available in both server and desktop builds. Both offer the majority of what’s found in the equivalent 64-bit Intel/AMD version. For desktop users that means GNOME 46, the latest Linux kernel 6.8, and Mesa 24.0.5 graphics.
But because Ubuntu’s Raspberry Pi builds are ‘preinstalled images’ they don’t include the Flutter-based installer. Instead, user account set-up and configuration is done during the first boot.
Another key difference is that Ubuntu 24.04 for Raspberry Pi is not a no-frills, minimal install. We get the full ‘extended’ software set, which now includes a Thunderbird snap packages and the new Snapshot camera app, out of the box.
Pi-specific changes are present too.