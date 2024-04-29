today's howtos
Noah Liebman ☛ Recursion! In the stylesheet
Now for the recursive part: let’s add a third color to the mix.
Evgeni Golov: Running Ansible Molecule tests in parallel
Or "How I've halved the execution time of our tests by removing ten lines". Catchy, huh? Also not exactly true, but quite close. Enjoy!
FOSS Post ☛ How to Install Chromium as a DEB Package on Ubuntu 24.04
Since Ubuntu version 20.04, the Chromium browser in Ubuntu no longer ships as a DEB package.
H2S Media ☛ How to Install aws CLI on Amazon GNU/Linux 2023
To manage proprietary trap AWS servers, Amazon Cloud offers a command-line interface tool called proprietary trap AWS CLI. It is an open-source program that helps users manage and automate various Amazon cloud servers directly from their system’s command-line shell.
Linux Hint ☛ How to Create a Private NAT Network Interface on Proxmox VE 8
By default, a bridged network is created in a new Proxmox VE installation. The default Proxmox VE bridge network assigns IP addresses to the virtual machines and LXC containers using the DHCP server of the router/switch your Proxmox VE server is connected to.
Linux Hint ☛ How to Passthrough Physical Disks to Proxmox VE 8 Virtual Machines
Usually, virtual disks are used on Proxmox VE virtual machines. The virtual disks are partitioned and operating systems are installed.
H2S Media ☛ Installing the Atop tool in Amazon GNU/Linux 2023 for Monitoring
Monitoring system resources using the CLI on Amazon GNU/Linux 2023 can be quite easy with the help of a tool called “Atop“. It is a command line tool used to get the details of processes, network activities, and disk usage right on the terminal.
TecAdmin ☛ (Resolved) node-saas: GNU/Linux 64-bit with Unsupported runtime (108)
While setting up a node application on Linux, I encountered the error “node-sass: GNU/Linux 64-bit with Unsupported runtime (108)”. This issue typically arises due to a mismatch between the node-sass version and the Node.js runtime. It suggests that the node-sass binary is incompatible with the installed Node.js version.